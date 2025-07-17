Junior Legal Counsel
2025-07-17
Your New Role Are you a sharp legal mind with a passion for enabling impactful business partnerships? We are looking for a Junior Legal Counsel to join our clients Legal Licensing and Business Development team on a temporary basis.
As a Legal Counsel, specialized in Policy Ops, you will support the Business Development teams, providing legal guidance to help shape and enable innovative distribution partnerships. You'll play a key role in unlocking new opportunities with your pragmatic, solution-oriented mindset and sharp legal insight.
What You'll Do
Draft, review, negotiate, and manage a broad range of commercial agreements, with a focus on reseller and distribution contracts.
Work closely with cross-functional teams including accounting, finance, and licensing to support partner distribution.
Enhance and scale our clients standard agreements and legal processes to ensure consistency across markets, with room for local adaptation.
Translate legal frameworks into actionable deal strategies and clearly communicate legal concepts to business teams.
Provide practical advice on complex agreement structures, risk management, company policies, and legal processes.
To succeed in this role, you will need: A Law Degree from a top-tier university and are licensed to practice in the Sweden.
2-3 years of post-qualification experience, ideally from a top-tier law firm or in-house legal team.
Experience supporting international stakeholders and partners.
Experience working with a variety of commercial agreements - bonus points for experience in tech, media, IP, content licensing or business development.
To be fluent in English.
Knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Who You Are To thrive in this role, we believe you are a solution-oriented and pragmatic person who doesn't just identify problems but actively seeks out ways to solve them. You enjoy collaboration and are comfortable building strong relationships across teams and functions. While you are detail-focused, you also have the ability to see the bigger picture and balance legal risk with business opportunity. You are adaptable and resilient, thriving in a fast-paced environment where priorities can shift quickly. Finally, you are proactive and self-motivated, taking ownership of your work and driving results with confidence.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters.
Working model: Hybrid
Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-08-11 End date: 2026-04-10, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know
We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client is a tech company that offers streaming services to large parts of the world. Their popular headquarters is in Stockholm, but if you want to work at home to a certain extent, they also offer that option. The corporate language here is English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Johanna Johansson johanna.johansson@jobbusters.se 0767-196661
9430543