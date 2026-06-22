Junior Java Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team building and evolving a modern, cloud-hosted service platform based on microservices. The role covers the full lifecycle: developing new applications, contributing to new service design, and improving existing solutions in production.
This is a hands-on opportunity for you who want to grow as a Java engineer in an environment where development, operations, and continuous improvement are closely connected. You will work in an agile team with a strong engineering mindset and broad ownership across the platform.
It is a great fit if you enjoy modern cloud-native development and want a role where you can learn, contribute, and influence how services are built and improved over time.
Job DescriptionYou will develop new software applications in line with established engineering standards and software development best practices.
You will deploy, operate, troubleshoot, and maintain applications while driving continuous improvements in quality, functionality, and efficiency.
You will contribute to the solution design of new services and help shape how new capabilities are implemented.
You will work across a modern microservice-based platform hosted in the cloud.
You will collaborate in an agile team with a DevOps way of working, contributing from early prototypes to stable production services.
You will continuously reflect on how the team works and help improve ways of building and delivering software.
RequirementsUniversity degree in computer science, software engineering, or a similar field.
At least one year of working experience as an Application Developer using Java 8 (or later), Spring Framework, and micro services as Springboot applications.
Proven experience in asynchronous programming, JMS, Amazon cloud services, and test automation frameworks.
Coding best practices such as DRY are a natural part of how you work.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Ability to complete a background check before onboarding.
Nice to haveExperience in IT security, including PKI (Public Key Infrastructure).
Experience with React.
Experience with ELK/Kibana.
Experience with Grafana.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7948160-2063789". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9972664