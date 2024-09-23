Junior HR Generalist to Eaton Electrics
2024-09-23
The job is a fixed term position for a year with good conditions to be prolonged. Bravura is responsible for the screening process, which includes selection and a first telephone interview. You will then be contacted by Eaton's HR manager for a further interview if relevant.Om företaget
Eaton are a power management company made up of over 97,000 employees, doing business in more than 175 countries. Our energy-efficient products and services help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more reliably, efficiently, safely and sustainably. By giving people tools to use power more efficiently, helping companies do business more sustainably, and by encouraging each and every employee at Eaton to think differently about our business, our communities-and the positive impact we can have on the world.Dina arbetsuppgifter
At Eaton, HR's role is to build organizational capabilities and effectiveness, to shape an inclusive and trusting culture, and to architect leadership and talent development. This presents an exciting opportunity to apply your skills and knowledge as well as to grow professionally in a very hands-on role.
As a Jr HR Generalist, your main responsibilities will be:
• Drive site level recruitment and development of recruitment practices in cooperation with Eaton's Talent Acquisition Team
• Support the site level HR function in organizational development (succession planning, talent reviews, organizational capability development) and manager and leadership competency development through coaching and training together with HR Leader
• Collaborate with different stakeholders and participate in various EMEA -wide activities and projects
• Manage other HR -related responsibilities (manage personnel records, compensation management and benefits administration, employee relations)
• Proactively drive other HR initiatives and activities based on your own skills and wishes
• Develop structures and processes within the Nordic Zone to create a best-in-class recruitment process
• Develop onboarding practice and information to stakeholders
Utbildning, Erfarenhet och personliga egenskaper:
Skills and know-how that we are looking for:
• Likes to interact with people and take initiatives
• University-level HR education or equivalent
• 0-2 experience working in HR, preferably within recruitment
• We like that you are structured, have good administrative skills and have an analytical mindset
• Ability to effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines
• Good social skills - communicative with the ability to build relationships at all levels and with many contacts points
• Enjoys taking personal responsibility and acts service-oriented and without prestige
• A structured way of working, with the ability to meet deadlines and prioritize between tasks
• Courage to find new solutions and ways of working
As part of our HR team you will grow your skills and be exposed to new experiences in the field of HR. Come join us in making a greener and more sustainable future work.
If you are interested in our jr HR Generalist position, please send in your application as soon as possible as the role will be filled once a suitable candidate is found.
Övrig information:
Start: As soon as possible
Place: Center of Stockholm
Salary: As agreed upon
