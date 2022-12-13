Junior Electrical Engineer
Abtery AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Abtery AB i Göteborg
ARE YOU THE ONE?
Abtery is a young, innovative company working with the development of advanced electric drive systems. We offer exciting and challenging work opportunities in a fast-growing and developing company. We offer an innovative atmosphere and a team culture where sharing knowledge and finding new ways to tackle challenges together is key.
We have an ever-growing demand for our services and seek to strengthen our team with a new Junior Electrical Engineer. Are you the one?
WHAT WILL YOU WORK WITH?
As a Junior Electrical Engineer, you will be part of the development of electrical and electronic systems, and hardware solutions. You will be involved in the complete development process: from concept and ideas, through planning, specification, proof of concept, analysis and validation of technical requirements, system design and testing, to production.
You will:
Support the design and development of system architecture
Develop electric power systems, subsystems and/or components based on requirements and calculations
Evaluate supplier 's technical solutions
Develop wiring harness routing and electrical schematics
Support electrical system components installation activities
Follow the integration of the electrical system with correlated systems
Perform benchmarking studies regarding quality, performance, and cost
Run test and do system data analyses
Do technical documentation such as component specification for RFQ, test report, material list, design change request, test procedure etc.
Track and ensure system performance and safety requirements based in the customer demand and industry standards
Support prototype construction
Perform component and system diagnosis on the prototypes and propose technical improvements
Support the processes implementation
At Abtery, we work both individually and in teams, supporting development projects with know-how and expertise within our respective fields. You will be part of a tight and agile team of experts, where your opinion matters.
WHO ARE YOU?
You have a degree in Electrical Engineering and a sincere technological interest in electromobility. You must be able to deal with a multicultural and dynamic environment and be able to do your own task prioritization and have a problem-solving and cooperation mindset. Proficiency in English (written and spoken) is also essential.
Experience with the following would be an advantage:
Industrial communications (CAN, LIN, Modbus, Ethernet, DeviceNet, I2C)
Tools such as MATLAB, Simulink, Microsoft Visio, ECAD
Hands on experience (maintenance, diagnosis)
Electrical Testing
Programing
Quality tools (FMEA, Fishbone diagram, FTA etc.)
WHY WORK WITH ABTERY?
At Abtery, we appreciate every element of skill, competence, and experience that our people bring to the table. As our new Junior Electrical Engineer, you will work with a diverse team from different countries and backgrounds. We believe that diversity is a strength, enabling us to draw from wide well of experience as we work towards a common goal. We work hard, we push limits, and expand horizons. We don't see limits at Abtery, only opportunities.
Abtery is housed in a modern office in Lindholmspiren, Gothenburg - the beating heart of Sweden's tech sector. We offer employees a monthly wellness stipend by reimbursement, fresh fruit on site, conference/event opportunities, a culture of learning and development, and regular staff social events.
We are passionate and proud about everything we do. If you have an innovation mindset and want to be part of an agile team with a global outlook, then you might just be the perfect fit. We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11
E-post: work@abtery.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Junior Electrical Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Abtery AB
(org.nr 559201-7403), http://www.abtery.com
Lindholmspiren 7 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7254297