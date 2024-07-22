Junior Designer H&M Kids - 1 year Temporary Contract
2024-07-22
Are you a Junior Designer with a great fashion sense and a passion for the Kidswear customer? Do you enjoy working in a high tempo with different types of products on a daily basis? Then this role might be for you, join us working in a positive amazing creative team!
As a Junior Designer on Kids you are responsible for supporting the Product Designer in our Kids department. You will work with a wide range of products and the role involves, but is not limited to, flat sketching, work in CLO 3D, assist with fittings, produce and update collection overviews and colour charts collaborating with our print design function. You work closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing our collections for all our global markets. It's a great opportunity to develop from your current individual design level, whilst learning from our global team. At H&M Kids we have high ambitions and a supportive team spirit!
Qualifications:
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design working as a Product fashion designer today (only fashion retail products)
Strong fast work experience in Adobe Creative Suite/illustrator
Strong work experience in CLO 3D
A passion for and understanding of our H&M Young Boys customer and trends
High global fashion trend sensibility and awareness
Strong Young Boys fashion customer focus and commercial thinking
Team player who thrives working in a fast paced and diverse setting where you contribute with your perspectives
Organized, structured able to work effectively at high pace
Strong communicator
Driven with leadership experience
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional information
This is a full time temporary 1-year position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site in the office. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply latest by 11th Aug, with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. I currently an employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process..
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here:
