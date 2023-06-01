Junior C++ Engineer
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Midasplayer AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a super talented Game Developer to bring our current and
future games to new and exciting heights.
Your Role within the Kingdom
If you want to create amazing user experiences and entertainment for millions
of players to enjoy on the go then this is the right job for you. Together with your colleagues you will take a lead on creating and maintaining our mobile casual games. You will specify, design, build and implement existing and new game features. As part of the development team you will enjoy a creative, challenging and collaborative environment where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise. Some bite sized bullet points of the job description are:
Design, architect, test and implement game features
Take an active part in game creation
Maintain and optimize new and existing game features
Deliver high quality and well-structured code
Share knowledge and help colleagues
Skills to create thrills
In our perspective, programming experience and dedication for gaming as well as the willingness to share great ideas are equally valued. Are you passionate?
Are you a creative team player?
Excellent C++ knowledge
Professional experience from game development
Professional experience from Android or iOS development
Experience with real time rendering (OpenGL preferred)
Passion for game Development
High sense of quality and polish
Capable of taking a technical responsibility for a product or project
Tasty bonus skills
Working with content pipelines
Experience in working with memory / performance critical applications
We're knights of creativity!
We believe that great gaming experiences happen when they are developed by working in small, autonomous creative teams that control the whole process - from idea to amazing game. Our close connection with the player community gets us instant feedback and enables us to deliver truly magical moments. We value your free time and your need to refuel, relax and find inspiration - by playing games with your colleagues, being at home with your family or going to the gym or out for a run. That's how we stay creative. That's why we call ourselves developers of magic and knights of creativity!
Want to join our Kingdom?
Please send us your CV by clicking the 'Apply now' button. All applications must be in English.
The brilliant experience we give our players comes from the diversity and experience of our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes. That's why we hire all sorts of talent. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Midasplayer AB
(org.nr 556653-2064)
Malmskillnadsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7842882