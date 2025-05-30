Join Us as a Staff Scientist/Analytical Chemist at Capillon Analytics AB
2025-05-30
Join Us as a Staff Scientist/Analytical Chemist at Capillon Analytics AB
Are you a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented professional looking to make a significant impact in the Life Science industry? Join our dynamic team at Capillon Analytics, a cutting-edge medical device startup dedicated to revolutionizing cancer detection. If yes, then you are welcome to apply to us! You will belong to a competent and dedicated multi-disciplinary team that are in the transition from university research to the private market.
About Us:
Capillon Analytics AB is a startup biotechnology company with groundbreaking technology based in Medicon Village in Lund. Our multidisciplinary team consists of leading experts within the field both from academia and life science industry. At Capillon we are passionate about developing innovative cancer detection solutions that can help save people's lives. As a startup, we offer a fast-paced, collaborative, and growth-oriented environment where your contributions will directly influence our success.
The opportunity:
As our Staff Scientist/Analytical Chemist, operate and maintain of isotope ratio mass spectrometry, IRMS. You will share your knowledge and expertise with you colleagues. You will ensure the correct preparation of samples and calibrant, analyses, and post-treatment of data. You will play a critical role in developing and optimizing methods and protocols for the assays. This work also entails maintaining quality standards and documentation in our ELN/LIMS and Quality Management System (QMS).
Key Responsibilities:
Mass Spectrometry Operations: Operate, maintain, and troubleshoot EA-IRMS and ICP-MS instruments, ensuring optimal performance, calibration, and accurate results.
Chemical Assay and Analysis: Conduct analytical tests using mass spectrometry, adhering to procedures for quality management, calibration, and post-treatment of the data.
Sample handling: Registration of samples in LIMS, pretreatment and preparation before analysis including microwave assisted chemical digestion, quality control and sample archiving.
Documentation and Compliance: Maintain notes in the ELN/LIMS, develop and write SOPs, as well as advance quality management system documentation and compliance.
Team Collaboration: Work with the R&D team to solve a variety of technical challenges, as well as mentor lab personnel and fostering a collaborative work environment.
Qualifications We're Looking For:
Hands-on experience with EA-IRMS
MSc (or equivalent) in Chemistry, Geology, or a related field.
Experience from work in regulated environments.
Extensive experience with analytical methods and analytical chemistry.
Experience with documentation in ELN/LIMS and working in QMS systems.
Expertise that Will Set You Apart:
Experience with other mass spectrometric techniques, especially ICP-MS.
General experience with instrumental chemistry.
Experience with organic and inorganic sample preparation, especially acid digestion.
Previous experience from working in a regulated environment e.g. ISO 17025/15189, ISO 13485, HACCP, CLIA.
Experience in occupational risk prevention.
Personal characteristics:
Flexible, fast learning, service-minded team player with a can-do attitude willing to adapt to changes and enjoys challenging tasks.
You thrive in an environment where the pace and quality demands are high.
Why Join Us?
You will be part of a startup company that's developing a truly different in vitro medical device that does not exist on the market today. You will work alongside a highly professional team committed to making a difference in the world, with colleagues who are leading researchers in geobiology, medical oncology, chemistry, and machine learning.
Ready to Make an Impact? If you're ready to take on a challenging and rewarding role where your expertise will drive our success, we want to hear from you! Apply now to join our team and help us build Capillon Analytics.
About the position
Full time position with start as soon as possible. Applications will be handled continuously so don't hesitate to apply. henrik@capillonanalytics.com
at the latest the 10th June 2025.
For questions about the position contact:
COO, Henrik Lindblom e-mail: henrik@capillonanalytics.com
or
Laboratory manager, Jürgen Kuhn, e-mail: jurgen@capillonanalytics.com Så ansöker du
