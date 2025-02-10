Job Title Senior Embedded Developer (c++, Rtos)
2025-02-10
We are seeking an experienced Senior Embedded Developer with expertise in Rust, C++, and Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS). You will play a critical role in the design and development of embedded software solutions, collaborating across teams to ensure high-quality delivery and performance. Your work will also include mentoring junior engineers, setting technical direction, and enhancing production infrastructure.
Responsibilities
Lead the design, development, and implementation of embedded software in Rust and C++.
Develop and maintain software architecture for real-time applications.
Create and execute tests on both hosts and target devices.
Assist in establishing and optimizing CI/CD pipelines.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve production and test platforms.
Provide guidance and mentorship to junior developers.
Review schematics and provide input on electrical designs where needed.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in embedded software development.
Proficiency in Rust, C++, and RTOS development.
Strong understanding of embedded system architecture and design.
Experience with CI/CD pipeline tools and test frameworks.
Knowledge of basic electrical design and schematics (bonus).
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work collaboratively across teams.
About us
At TERNA, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our flagship product is an Android application assisting individual operators and machines to work more productively through 2D, to sophisticated GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) based 3D solutions elevating construction to the next level and connecting entire fleets in real time.
What sets us apart is our commitment to excellence in every aspect of what we do. We've developed our own Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) from scratch, handling everything from electrical design to firmware development, testing, calibration, and mechanical design in-house. Our combined software and hardware solutions offer an impressive accuracy and, unparalleled precision and reliability.
As we continue to grow in a rapidly expanding global market, we're looking for passionate individuals who thrive in fast-paced environments and are eager to make a meaningful impact.
Join us on this exciting journey as we push the boundaries of innovation and drive our continued path towards the digitalized and resourceful work site.
What we offer:
Fast-paced environment with rapid growth and expansion opportunities where every day brings new challenges and learning experiences.
High-energy team driving towards ambitious goals.
Hybrid workspace, flexibility to work from home or office, supports work-life balance.
Core hours and flex time, 9am-3pm core hours and flexibility for personalized schedules.
"Freaky Fridays", monthly passion project days, promotes innovation and personal growth.
Training and development, access to courses and training, fosters continuous learning and personal growth.
Health and wellness benefits, financial support for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle for physical well-being.
ITP Tjänstepension, supplementary pension plan for retirement savings.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12
