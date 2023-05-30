Java Developer for Digital Marketing Platform Company
Comstream AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Comstream AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Borlänge
, Haninge
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Our customer is a leading international provider of digital marketing and engagement solutions. If you want to be challenged by building scalable high-transactional systems, this can be the right opportunity for you.
The work is organized according to an agile way of working in a flat organization stimulating team-work and sharing of ideas. You are working with the core of the system and are developing different services (APIs) that are consumed by other parts of the platform. Your work is focused on back-end development in Java and previous experience from online marketing or e-commerce is an advantage.
In this role, you are working in an international and collaborative environment building a digital marketing platform for tomorrow.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
• 5+ years of relevant working experience
• Solid experience in Java and Spring Boot
• Good knowledge in design of REST APIs
• University level studies in computer science or similar
• Good English skills verbally and in writing
It's an advantage if you:
• Have experience in high-transactional systems and big data management
• Have experience in AWS or in other cloud based hosting platforms
• Have experience in Kubernetes, Docker and Jenkins
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Comstream:
Comstream is a European company group with more than 70 employees and 200 customers. Our business idea is to connect talented IT professionals with leading companies. Comstream is operating the jobsite www.jobshark.se. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comstream AB
(org.nr 556945-8911)
Drottninggatan 86 (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7834517