Java Developer
Deploja AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deploja AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Jönköping
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business.Job Description* Develop software applications primarily in Java, including related tests, to support users, increase availability, and make the customer experience as smooth and efficient as possible.* Work closely and collaborate with both immediate team members and other teams, such as frontend teams, when dependencies arise.* Recommend technical solutions based on an understanding of business needs, user flow, and architecture.* Deploy, operate, and maintain applications, including driving continuous improvements for better quality, functionality, and cost efficiency.* They apply a DevOps approach, where you will design and deploy your code in production for customers and actively contribute to the solution design of new services using SpringBoot-based applications running on AWS infrastructure.
Your Profile (Must-have requirements)
• You are a team player with an inquisitive mindset who appreciate the various challenges of application development, with end-user experience in focus.
• Great personality with inclusiveness, knowledge sharing in focus, positive energy, can-do attitude
• A university degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
• Combined with several years of working experience as Backend Developer
• Experience of Java 11+ and SpringBoot is also vital in this role
• Basic knowledge of Linux skills
• Knowledge about server/cloud-based infrastructure
• Great communication skills and fluent command of the English language, both written and spoken
• You hold a valid work-permit for Sweden or EU-citizen
• A great plus if you have knowledge in following techniques: REST, JMS, PostgreSQL, Liquibase, Asynchronous programming, Docker, Git, Micro service architecture, AWS cloud services, Test automation frameworks.
Application deadline: 21-11-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deploja AB
(org.nr 556932-8155), https://deploja.se/ Jobbnummer
9014121