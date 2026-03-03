IT System Support Technician, Lund
Are you a service-minded person who enjoys solving technical problems and streamlining workflows and systems? Then this is something for you, we are currently looking for a System Support Technician to join us at the HQ in Lund.
Your future team
The System Support team is a prestigious team of ten skilled technicians. We are part of the IT Helpdesk which provides support to all Axis employees globally.
What you'll do here as System Support Technician?
Your main responsibility is to maintain and provide access management to our Axis colleague, in addition to that first line support for a range of our systems.
Some of your work tasks:
• Support via case management system ServiceNow
• Access management
• System support, which includes troubleshooting and problem solving
• Create and maintain knowledge articles and workflows
• Cooperation with other teams with system connections
• Help us building for tomorrow, both in way of working as well as technical solutions.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You have an IT education and work with user-centric approaches in your current job. You have an interest in learning how different systems work and connect. Being a team player and sharing your knowledge comes naturally to you as well as being easy to engage in your daily work. In addition, we believe that you possess the ability to prioritize and work in a structured manner.
Requirements:
* You speak and write fluent Swedish and English as we also provide global support
* At least two years of work experience within access management (IAM) and system support within Microsoft 365
* Proficiency in Active Directory knowledge
* Experience working with ServiceNow as a case management system is an advantage
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Helene Löfqvist at +46 46 272 18 00
