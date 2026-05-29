IT Support Engineer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2026-05-29
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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Assignment description
For our client we're looking for a Junior IT support engineer/technician.
As one of five skilled technicians in our Factory IT & Digitalization department, you will be a central part of our projects and you will meet a lot of new challenges and opportunities on the way.
The work includes PC and application support for production, which means change management, integration, troubleshooting, incident coordination, possibly an application management role and in our customer's industrial and critical IT environment, where you will be part of a team of support technicians.
To thrive and succeed, you should:
• Be an ambitious, diplomatic and pragmatic person
• Easily see the big picture and understand the relationship between application, integration and infrastructure
• Be self-motivated, responsible and be passionate about finding the right solutions
• Want to develop and be open to adopting new technologies and ways of working
Qualifications and experience + 5 years
• Experience and interest in IT infrastructure and applications in production environment
• Knowledge of how to troubleshoot PC:s and IT systems
• Experience from managing contacts at different levels within the organization
• Fluency in Swedish and English in speech and writing
It is an advantage if you are/have:
• Experience with Intune and Entra
• Knowledge of Windows 10, 11, basic Linux, networking, some server management and SQL.
• Experience in writing documentation and instructions
• Experience working in case management systems, such as ServiceNow
• Experience in Windows Server platform
• Understand the process of software development and be able to program and analyze one or more programming language
• Experience of working within the ITIL framework
• University degree
A typical day at work includes:
• Incident handling for the components (infrastructure/application) for which we are responsible
• Improvement work, both internally and towards the customer - for process / documentation / monitoring in the technical environments.
• Problem management to prevent or find the root cause of serious or recurring problems
• Discussion with production technicians and system suppliers on improvement measures.
• Changes in the systems and services we are responsible for.
• Updates of the application and tools register.
Level: Junior
Location: Västerås (onsite) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
721 71 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9937131