IT&Strategy Talent Programme - SAP Developer
2023-01-31
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We are searching for talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
By applying for the IT & Strategy Talent Programme you can become 1 of 23 talents working towards that goal. Each of the 23 positions in the program is unique and has its own specific responsibilities and challenges. This is a two-year programme with a strong focus on your development. You will have an individual development plan aiming at a targeted competence profile after two years and building blocks with learning goals towards that target. As part of the programme, you can look forward to assignments/rotations aimed at giving you a chance to really get into a project and deliver value.
Your role as a Talent - SAP Developer
We believe that programming is something as normal as breathing for you, and that you are interesting in learning new things. You will be part of developing and maintaining SAP solutions for our Nuclear customers. You will collaborate and work with colleagues with long experience and be able to learn from each other.
Your daily activities:
Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.
You will be working both in projects were you will analyze what the requirements are and come up with solutions.
You will also work with the maintenance were you will investigate and correct incidents and enhance the existing solutions.
Qualifications
Who are you?
Graduate, or up to two years' work experience
You have passion for code
Keen on both learning and educating colleagues
Able to handle a steep learning curve
An interest in application development and technologies
As a Talent - SAP Developer you recognize yourself in the following:
We believe that you have an academic Degree in IT, engineering, science or mathematics with a passion for code.
You are fluent in English and Swedish, which is the Vattenfall corporate language and the latter is critical for being in contact with our customers internally.
Further we expect that you have:
A good understanding of basic applications development
Knowledge of databases and data modeling
Experience in CI/CD
Your private code project was both pleasurable, interesting and appreciated by the opensource community but now you want to get paid to do what You love! You have the ability to connect to other people and share competences in a pedagogical way
