IT Specialist - ERP
Tiger Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tiger Of Sweden AB i Stockholm
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
About the job
Join our dynamic team as an IT Specialist with a specialization in ERP, where you'll play a pivotal role in shaping and optimizing our business solutions. We are currently implementing a SaaS-based ERP system, Infor M3, and we need to strengthen the team with a new team-player that can dive into the realm of ERP. However, your responsibilities extend beyond this singular project; you'll actively contribute to the overarching IT architecture and participate in the day-to-day IT operations within our collaborative team.
Picture yourself not only maintaining the technical facets of our platform but also supporting business users in defining necessary changes, troubleshooting issues and documenting solutions for a more streamlined IT architecture & system maintenance practice. Your work will transcend individual applications, involving integrations across our whole IT landscape. You will gain insights into the inner working of diverse touchpoints such as E-commerce, POS, B2B portals, and more.
Together, we'll ensure the robustness and seamless functionality of our applications, contributing to the overall success of our IT initiatives. Embark on a journey with us, where every day looks different compared to the previous and make a meaningful impact.
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCES & SKILLS
A good candidate has experience working with different platforms and integration patterns and has been part of different stages of the software product lifecycle including design, development, test, and implementation. Furthermore you should fulfill the qualifications below:
• Bachelor's degree and/or equivalent within computer science or systems engineering
• Experience with the ERP Infor M3 from a system administration and technical point of view (including but not limited to ION, Enterprise Connector)
• Demonstrated ability to collaborate with business users and process owners to gather requirements and designing solutions that optimizes the processes
• Integration schemas, mappings, transformations, and orchestration inside of M3 and in general. Knowledge and understanding of protocols such as REST, XML, FTP, EDIFACT
• Knowledge and experience working with SaaS-applications
Furthermore, it is desirable if you have:
• Experience from system maintenance
• Understanding of retail and fashion business processes
• Understanding of different applications and their purposes (ERP, CRM, POS etc.)
• Basic server administration knowledge
TOOLS & SYSTEMS
Any experience with the following systems would be beneficial:
• Infor M3
• Salesforce Commerce Cloud
• Salesforce Order Management System
• inRiver PIM
• Colect B2B
• Jira
• M365
• Lobster_data
ABOUT YOU
We're looking for someone who is a problem
solver at heart, collaborative and service minded. Whilst you will collaborate
with colleagues inside of Tiger of Sweden, you will also collaborate with
external partners. It is important that you are communicative both verbally and
in text.
The position is based in Stockholm at our Head office and is a full time employment and you will be reporting to the Head of IT. If this sounds like a perfect opportunity for you, please don't hesitate to apply submitting CV and Personal Letter in English. All relevant candidates should already hold a working VISA.
We look forward to your application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tiger Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556187-7795), http://www.tigerofsweden.com Arbetsplats
Tiger of Sweden Kontakt
Niklas Selin niklas.lindstrom@tigerofsweden.com Jobbnummer
8281703