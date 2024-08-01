IT Solution Architect - Partnership Sales
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
As one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Job Description
This is a unique opportunity to join team of Solution Architects working on cutting edge retail solutions within our company within several different areas from product creation, through logistics, to sales in store or online.
As a Solution Architect for Partnerships for Portfolio Brands, you will work with stakeholders in different Brands in the Group and play a critical role in driving growth, profitability, and scalability in our partnership sales across both digital and retail domains. This position requires a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of technology solutions and their application in the fashion retail industry.
In this role as Solution Architect, you will be responsible for translating business and tech requirements into architecture blueprints. You will also conduct thorough analysis of existing solutions, identify gaps, and recommend improvements. To deliver in this role you will have to evaluate the architecture holistically, use deep technical expertise to understand the business impact of technical components, and give recommendations and guidelines for teams implementing solutions.
You will be responsible for empowering the Growth our Brands by taking ownership and developing the solution landscape for Partnership Sales. The tech landscape consists of both in-house developed solutions as well as third party bought software, which all needs to be stitched together in a well-functioning landscape.
Responsibilities:
Develop comprehensive IT strategies that align with the brands business goals in partnership sales.
Design scalable, secure, and high-performance architecture solutions that grow digital and retail business and operations.
Identify opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to drive innovation in sales and customer engagement.
Evaluate and implement partnership platforms, data flow, and other digital tools to support growth and future opportunities in partnership sales.
Partner with business leaders, sales teams, and external partners to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs.
Partner with business leaders, sales teams, and external partners to understand requirements and deliver solutions that meet their needs.
Act as a bridge between technical teams and business units to ensure alignment and successful project delivery.
Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather requirements, present solutions, and gain stakeholder buy-in.
Oversee the end-to-end solution delivery process, ensuring projects are completed on time, within budget, and meet quality standards.
Manage risks, resolve issues, and ensure successful implementation and adoption of solutions.
Monitor and evaluate the performance of implemented solutions and drive continuous improvement.
Identify and establish strategic partnerships with technology vendors and solution providers.
Participate in Negotiation of contracts and manage relationships with key partners to ensure the delivery of high-quality services and solutions.
Explore opportunities for co-innovation and joint ventures to enhance the company's competitive edge.
Lead the implementation of digital transformation initiatives to streamline operations, integrate advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in fashion retail technology.
Qualifications
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in IT Solution architecture, with a focus on retail or fashion industry.
Proven track record in designing and implementing scalable solutions in digital and retail environments.
Expertise in e-commerce platforms, CRM systems, ERP solutions, and omnichannel retailing.
Strong understanding of cloud computing, microservices architecture, APIs, and integration frameworks.
Knowledge of data analytics, AI, and machine learning applications in retail.
Ability to understand and visualize concepts that are not yet concrete, and use your problem-solving skills, strong analytic ability, creativity and customer and business drive to find a solution.
You show commitment and ownership and demonstrate attention to detail and accuracy, architectural governance and standards.
Open to change and humble about not always knowing everything, so you ask.
Ability to create both high-level and low-level design documentation and technical specification.
Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Advanced degree or certifications in architecture frameworks (e.g., TOGAF) is a plus.
Additional Information
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
8819213