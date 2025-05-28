IT Service Owner
2025-05-28
IT Service Owner - Assignment
We are looking for a structured and experienced IT Service Owner to take on a key role within the workplace services area. The assignment focuses on ensuring efficient, secure, and user-friendly solutions for modern digital work environments, enabling productivity, mobility, and flexibility for end users.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee workplace service offerings including traditional and virtual desktops, mobile and cloud-based solutions
Manage application delivery and endpoint configuration through platforms like Intune and SCCM
Ensure security across workplace devices, including patching, encryption, antivirus, firewall, and multi-factor authentication
Lead and support print service management including managed print and mobile printing solutions
Handle hardware lifecycle and vendor coordination for workplace devices
Act as a strategic link between technical teams, end users, and organizational goals
Required Qualifications:
At least five years of experience working at a tactical level in complex organizations, particularly in environments involving IT transformation, operations, and the intersection of people, processes, and technology
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to build trust and foster collaboration across teams
Proven knowledge and hands-on experience in digital workplace environments and end-user service delivery
This role suits someone who enjoys taking ownership, navigating complex IT landscapes, and enabling efficient and secure digital workplaces.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
