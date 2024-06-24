IT Security & Compliance manager
2024-06-24
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for an IT-security & compliance manager that thrives on working in a dynamic environment with the capacity to handle the unexpected on a daily basis.
As an IT-security & compliance manager at Saab Kockums, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role, you will be responsible for supporting, analyzing and setting the requirements for the business area regarding compliance against internal- and external regulations. The scope varies throughout the entire spectrum of security disciplines, such as physical-, information- and IT-security.
You will also support the business in risk mitigations and in identifying and preventing security threats of different nature, as well as being a key player in handling IT relate incidents, raising security awareness, and be the IT security responsible in different campaigns and operations.
Your main tasks will be, but not exclusively:
* Key team member driving IT security issues with Business units, projects and campaigns
* Identify IT compliance gaps
* Ensure compliance and that IT- & information security matters are properly represented and acted upon by responsible parties
* Design and implement compliance programs, enforce compliance initiatives, build employee awareness for IT- and information security
* Ensure and maintain security and compliance according with standards
* Maintain standards and controls to comply with national and international regulations
* Oversee audits, self-assessments, reviews
* Support Group IT compliance audits, assessments and reviews
* Manage system accreditations
* IT incident management, including incident investigations
* Report security incidents and compliance issues to IT Director, Functional Teams and Leadership
At the Security Department Saab Kockums we take pride in supporting the business, we always go the extra mile to deliver on time, with precision and always put our customer first. Others look at us as a pragmatic, crucial and an obvious enabler in all aspects of the business. We believe that an open environment, where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, are crucial for our future development. You will report to the Head of Security Department.
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results, whether the team is the security department, the business area/unit, Saab group functions or Saab as a company.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in IT- and Information security risk management
* Experience from working with Swedish protective security regulations, including Swedish protective security act and/or similar
* Be fluent in Swedish as well as advanced in English: you can read and understand regulatory requirements and contract requirements within your field of expertise without issues
Desired skills:
* Experience from working IT- & Information security for government authorities or in a global company
* Maintain currency of new and emerging security threats, security frameworks, and regulations
* Provide technical leadership and oversight to organizational technology and security projects
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
* Ability to build and maintain networks inside as well as outside your own organization
* The ability to improvise, adapt and overcome the unexpected
* Experience from working in an international environment
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is of greatest importance that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and a high personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business driven environment.
Please note that this position will have its primary location in Karlskrona but you must be able to travel national and international.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
