IT Security Compliance Analyst, Lund
2025-10-23
Axis Communications continues to grow, and interest in us from customers and partners is steadily increasing - all contributing to our exciting journey of expansion and transformation!
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and detail-oriented Security Compliance Analyst to join our IT Compliance team in Lund, Sweden.
Our ambition is to empower the team to efficiently support the growing focus on information security. If you have experience working with security compliance in a global organization, this is a great opportunity for you!
Who is your future team?
IT Compliance is a team within Axis IT Governance, and we are a team of specialists, that collaborates cross-functional in Axis. As we operate across the Axis organization it requires us to secure that we have efficient tools as well as well-established stakeholder networks and that we regularly communicate in these networks.
We are specialists in privacy, in information security, and in contract management related to IT-systems. As part of our role, we work proactively to secure that Axis stays compliant with international regulations and standards (ISO27001 etc).
The IT Compliance team is as mentioned specialists in contract management related to IT-systems, where we focus on the security aspects of contract management, third-party vendor assessments, and ensuring our privacy obligations are met. You will be responsible for reviewing and assessing the security posture of our vendors to protect our data and maintain compliance with evolving regulations.
What you'll do here as Security Compliance Analyst?
* Conduct comprehensive security reviews of third-party vendors, focusing on SOC 2 reports and other security attestations, to identify risks and ensure compliance with organizational standards.
* Evaluate privacy aspects of third-party engagements, including the assessment of sub processors, to ensure adherence to data protection regulations such as GDPR.
* Collaborate with IT Compliance team, Contract management team and business teams across Axis to address security and privacy concerns in vendor documentation.
* Contribute to the continuous improvement journey we have initiated in the IT Compliance Team, where improved ways of working with security assessment process is one key area.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for someone who is able to work both independently and collaboratively - within the IT Compliance Team as well as with stakeholders and business teams across Axis' global organization. We believe you have a strong interest in information security and in international standards and regulations, and that you are analytical with a problem-solving mindset.
Since change management and continuous improvement - for example, of the security assessment process - are natural parts of the role and the ongoing work within our team, these should also be among your areas of experience and interest.
And... we believe you are a good communicator with strong people and networking skills.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Degree in Information Security, Computer Science, or a related field.
* Experience as a Security Compliance Analyst, or similar role, with a strong focus on third-party security and contract reviews
* In-depth knowledge of information security, cybersecurity, networking, and infrastructure principles and best practices.
* Expertise in reviewing and interpreting SOC 2 reports and other security assessment documentation.
* Familiarity with data privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR).
* Understanding of various security frameworks and standards such as ISO 27001.
* Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex security and compliance concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
* High level of attention to detail and organizational skills.
* Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and English
What Axis has to offer
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
