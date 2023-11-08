IT Security Advisor
2023-11-08
Job Description
We, at Enterprise IT Security (EITS), are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs are responsible for driving the business, the TDs provide research, development, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction and have global responsibility.
With Enterprise IT Security you will be part of Group Digital & IT. A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
Position Overview:
As a IT Security Advisor, you will play an important role in enhancing Volvo Group cybersecurity posture and developing a culture of security awareness. This diverse position entails working with regional and local security professionals, handling application and IT risks, providing training and IT security awareness programs, and ensuring effective communication. The work includes assisting the management team in promoting EITS' security services and initiatives. It also entails remaining current with cybersecurity trends, sharing knowledge, and providing insights to the management team.
Key Responsibilities
Support regional and local security coordinators to overcome security issues.
Analyze and coordinate questions related to application and IT security.
Develop and ensure implementation and sharing of instructions, training, and awareness material.
Develop and execute communication strategies, create compelling content, and ensure effective communication.
Develop and execute internal IT security communications to keep employees informed and engaged.
Communicate EITS's security services and initiatives to the wider organization.
Support the management teams responsible for IT security domain.
Take part in projects to enhance Volvo Group IT systems security providing expertise to deploy new solutions, tools, processes, and making sure that state of the art cyber security practices are applied.
Stay up to date with the latest cyber security trends and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and the relevant stakeholders.
Provide regular reports and insights to the management team.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or a relevant field. A Master's degree is advantageous.
Demonstrated experience in roles focusing on IT Security.
Profound understanding of IT Security, compliance frameworks, and prevailing security best practices.
Exceptional analytical and problem-solving capabilities, with the ability to assess risks and propose effective solutions.
Outstanding communication skills to convey intricate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Proficiency in conducting security assessments, risk evaluations, and vulnerability analyses.
Familiarity with security technologies, encryption methods, access controls, and authentication mechanisms.
Collaborative mindset for effective cross-functional teamwork and the ability to influence decision-making processes.
Strong organizational acumen and meticulous attention to detail.
Up-to-date knowledge of emerging trends and advancements in the field of IT security.
We are looking forward to seeing your application!
Hiring manager - Bartosz Celmer, Head of IT Security Advisory and Services
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
