IT Practice leader, Group Digital, Ingka Group

TOGETHER AS A TEAM
Imagine collaborating with a diverse group of brilliant minds, all driven by a shared passion for pushing the boundaries of technology to create a better experience for customers and consumers. Each day brings new challenges and opportunities to brainstorm groundbreaking solutions and together, you tackle challenges head-on, turning wild ideas into reality and creating technology that makes a difference.
Framework Management team is responsible for governing and ensuring the service management frameworks and practices are modernized and easy to adopt by stakeholders, creating a great co-worker experience across teams in Digital, Country Digital organisations and across business functions.
As part of the transformation agenda for Service Management & Operations, we are now hiring an IT Practice Leaders in the Framework Management team. Whitin Framework Management you will focus on the area of Service portfolio management, overseeing and manage Group Digital's portfolio of digital services, including the service pipeline, service catalogue, and retired services.
WHO YOU ARE
To be successful in this role, we are looking for leaders who encompasses:
Strong Service Management skills and how to integrate in a strong and modern engineering culture across Group Digital and digital organisation in the markets with a proven track record (at least 5+ years) in managing services in a global organisation.
Demonstrable relevant knowledge of technology and/or software engineering related to assigned practice combined with good knowledge of agile ways of working, and how to enable a product- and service-led organization through modern Service Management frameworks and practices and follow up on OKRs for assigned practice.
Deep understanding of ITIL4, SAFe, Site Reliability Engineering and software development best practices, and how to lead, develop, define, plan, and execute a roadmap for assigned practice to meet business requirements together with relevant stakeholders.
Strong knowledge and capability of how to design, implement and continuously benchmark your assigned practice against competitive and best-in-class practices, and you can adjust your roadmap accordingly.
Proven analytical skills and experience in making decisions based on both hard and soft data. Decisive, able to think tactically with the big picture on hand and attention to detail where needed, but also quickly shift to operational thinking when needed.
Strong influencing skills, with the ability to communicate frameworks and practices clearly and concisely in business language, and to build trustful relationships and hold stakeholders accountable on any level (junior team members or senior management) both internally and externally.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to engage and communicate with senior business leaders.
As our IT Practice Leader, you have the following key previous experiences and skills:
Degree with a focus on Information Technology, Computer Science or any engineering equivalent.
7+ years of professional and diverse experience as Process Owner or similar, driving design and implementation of Service Management in global organisation with focus on assigned practice.
5+ years of experience working with the assigned practice.
5+ years of experience working with driving automation of workflows connected to frameworks and practices.
3+ years of demonstratable experience of working with 3rd party IT partners / service providers.
Demonstrable experience with related frameworks such as ITIL4, SAFe, Site Reliability Engineering, etc.
Experience of working with iterative, agile product development teams and possessing a good knowledge of agile/scrum and Software Engineering working setup, including key events and artefacts.
Experience with ServiceNow and systems related to Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).
DAY TO DAY RESPONSIBILITIES
As an IT Practice Leader, you will secure fit for purpose practice and drive standardisation, efficiency and compliance by developing the assigned practice. Ensuring increased practice maturity with all relevant stakeholders across Ingka and Inter IKEA to support the business transformation.
You will also drive modern principles related to agile and Software Engineering frameworks, utilisation of proper tools and increase automation of workflows and use of emerging technologies to enable the specified business outcomes and create a strong digital foundation for digital products and services.
You will work closely with Senior Business Analysts and Service Management Leaders in the Framework Management team, and Service Delivery Leaders in Service Delivery Management unit or in the Country Service Operations unit to provide services towards consumers in engineering teams or Country Service Operations teams in the countries. Together with the Service Delivery Leader, you will drive the modernization journey and follow-up on the practice adoption and adherence by engineering teams or Country Service Operations teams across markets.
