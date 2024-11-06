IT Operations Manager
2024-11-06
Erasteel is seeking a dedicated IT Operations Manager to ensure smooth and efficient IT operations accros our global sites. In this role, you will be key to enabling business success through technology. Join our team - apply today!
JOB DESCRIPTION
Erasteel is a leading producer of Powder Metallurgy High-Speed Steel for high performance tooling and components. As our new IT Operations Manager you will act as the primary interface between IT and end users. You will maintain robust IT infrastructure, oversee digital workspaces, and drive optimal application performance, availability, and security.
Key Responsibilities:
IT Operations & Support: Oversee daily operations, ensuring high system performance and user satisfaction. Maintain network infrastructure, server reliability, and service desk quality.
Incident Management: Respond promptly to IT issues, coordinating resolutions and managing escalations for complex cases.
Infrastructure & Security: Support infrastructure and cybersecurity initiatives, promoting best practices and user awareness.
Business Continuity: Develop and test disaster recovery plans to ensure minimal disruption during emergencies.
Vendor & Stakeholder Collaboration: Manage vendor relationships and align IT solutions with business goals.
Team Leadership: Lead cross-functional IT teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Project Engagement: Contribute to IT project benchmarks and support operational alignment in new deployments.
YOUR PROFILE
Education: Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or Engineering; a Master's degree is preferred.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years in IT operations within an industrial setting, including service desk management.
Technical skills: Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure), ITSM tools (Jira, Topdesk) and Agile or Scrum methodologies.
Preferred certifications: ITIL, CISSP/CISM, Azure Administrator, CCNP.
Language skills: Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Soft skills: Excellent communication, problem-solving abilities and the capacity to work under pressure.
OTHER
Location: Söderfors
How to apply: click the red button "sök detta jobb" (apply for this job).
For more information, please contact: HR Manager Tobias Collin, 076-695 37 72 Så ansöker du
