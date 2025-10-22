It Demand Lead
IT Demand Model Lead - Driving Strategic Alignment through Demand Management
Are you someone who thrives on structure and enjoys driving strategic initiatives from concept to prioritization? Do you excel at aligning stakeholders, managing governance processes, and translating business needs into actionable IT demand? If so, our IT Demand Model Lead role might be the perfect fit for you!
As an IT Demand Model Lead, you will lead and evolve SAS's IT demand intake and prioritization model, ensuring strategic alignment with SAS Forward transformation initiatives and enterprise-wide investment decisions.
Challenges you will work on:
In this exciting and strategic role, you will oversee the IT demand intake process, ensuring transparency, traceability, and alignment with SAS's transformation goals. You will tackle the intricate task of prioritizing initiatives through structured governance, including leading prioritization boards and decision forums.
As the main point of contact for demand governance, you will coordinate with business stakeholders, IT teams, finance, and enterprise architecture to build and maintain 15-month rolling roadmaps and support investment documentation. Your ability to collaborate across functions will be crucial in translating business needs into actionable IT demand, driving enterprise-wide transformation, and ensuring investment decisions are aligned with executive leadership.
You will also monitor and report on the demand pipeline, capacity planning, and strategic investment alignment-playing a key role in shaping how SAS prioritizes and delivers its Digital & IT initiatives
The Team
As part of our newly created Office of the CIO in Digital & IT, you will be part of a high-performing and diverse team composed of talented professionals from various backgrounds. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed. You'll work closely with demand model specialists, project teams and stakeholders, collaborating with the PMO Lead and portfolio management team to align practices. Everyone in the team will contribute to the portfolio management community of practice within SAS driving the development of our project management practices across the organization.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* A strong ability to engage with senior stakeholders and facilitate cross-functional alignment.
* Proven experience in managing complex prioritization and governance processes.
* Excellent communication and influencing skills, with the ability to clearly convey decisions and rationale across all levels of the organization.
* A university degree in Business, IT, Engineering, or a related field.
* 7+ years of experience in IT demand management, portfolio leadership, or strategic planning roles.
* A background in large-scale transformation programs and matrix organizations.
* Familiarity with agile and hybrid delivery models.
* Exceptional stakeholder management and facilitation capabilities.
* Strategic thinking combined with a structured and analytical mindset.
* Proficiency in demand and portfolio management tools.
* The ability to balance long-term vision with operational execution.
* Commitment to work from the office 3 days per week
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 27/10/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: 07/01/2026
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
A background check will be conducted at the final stage of this recruitment process, as this role is security classified. If you, are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us! Ersättning
