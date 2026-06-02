IT/Data Science Specialist
Region Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Stockholm i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an IT/Data Science Specialist to support the development of a regional infrastructure for intensive care and perioperative data within Region Stockholm. In this role, you will contribute to the design and implementation of sustainable, secure, and high-quality data solutions that enable clinical development, research, and quality improvement. You will work in close collaboration with clinical, research, and IT stakeholders at Karolinska University Hospital.
What we offer
The opportunity to contribute to the development of a regional healthcare data platform supporting clinical development, quality improvement, and research in intensive care and perioperative
A highly qualified, interdisciplinary environment where healthcare, research, and advanced IT development are integrated in close collaboration with clinical and academic stakeholders.
A complex and impactful assignment within one of Europe's leading university hospitals, with strong focus on innovation, data governance, and long-term sustainable healthcare solutions.
You will also have access to the comprehensive benefits offered to employees at Karolinska University Hospital, supporting your wellbeing, professional development, and work-life balance.
About the position
The Department of Perioperative Medicine and Intensive Care (PMI) at Karolinska University Hospital is seeking an IT/Data Science Specialist to support the development and management of infrastructures for intensive care and perioperative data within Region Stockholm.
The position involves a qualified assignment focused on developing sustainable technical solutions for documentation, cataloguing, curation, structuring, and storage of historical and future intensive care data. The work will be carried out in close collaboration with PMI, the central IT administration, and the Division of Health Informatics and Care Systems within the Department of IT Development and Healthcare Information at Karolinska University Hospital.
The objective of the assignment is to establish and further develop a regional platform enabling secure and efficient access to intensive care data for healthcare development, quality improvement, and research.
Responsibilities
Develop and implement technical solutions for management of clinical intensive care and perioperative data.
Build and maintain databases, data warehouses, and data integration pipelines.
Ensure data structure, quality, governance, and long-term sustainability.
Contribute to the development of metadata management, cataloguing, and data governance solutions.
Collaborate with clinical departments, researchers, and IT functions within Region Stockholm.
Support the development of infrastructures that meet requirements for information security, traceability, and regulatory compliance.
We Are Looking for Someone Who
demonstrates strong analytical problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex information, identify underlying issues, and develop effective and sustainable solutions
has a strong quality orientation, ensuring accuracy, reliability, compliance, and high standards in both processes and deliverables
collaborates effectively with diverse stakeholders, building constructive relationships and working across clinical, research, and technical environments
works independently and takes ownership, showing initiative, sound judgment, and the ability to drive tasks and projects forward with limited supervision.
Qualifications
Required
Academic degree in computer science, bioinformatics, medical informatics, information systems, or a related field.
Documented experience working with medical databases, data modelling, and data management in large-scale IT environments (including CLINiSOFT, HL7 and FHIR APIs experience).
Experience in programming and data analysis using Python, SQL, C+ and JavaScript.
Clinical research knowledge surrounding data collection, organization and optimization (including OMOP and SNOMED experience).
Experience handling sensitive or regulated data.
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in multidisciplinary teams.
Excellent written and spoken English skills.
Meritorious:
Experience in health informatics, clinical information systems, or intensive care data.
Experience working within healthcare and academia research.
Knowledge of healthcare information standards and interoperability frameworks.
Experience with cloud-based solutions and secure data architectures.
About the Recruitment Process
Please note that screening and interviews may be conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
As part of your application, you are required to submit your CV. Instead of a cover letter, we ask that you complete the screening questions and provide a brief statement outlining why you are a suitable candidate for the role. Please note that answering these questions is mandatory for your application to be considered complete.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Together, we are Karolinska. Karolinska University Hospital Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Stockholm
(org.nr 232100-0016), https://www.regionstockholm.se/jobb/lediga-jobb/
Box 22550 (visa karta
)
171 76 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset,Funktion Perioperativ medicin och intensivvård Kontakt
Johan Mårtensson johan.martensson@regionstockholm.se Jobbnummer
9941308