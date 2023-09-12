IT Architect
2023-09-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Vattenfall is recognized as one of the first movers in the energy transition - and by that power climate smarter living for all our customers.
Yet, our investment power, innovation, and ambitious change agenda to become fossil free in one generation, can only be met if the Swedish grid is ready to deal with this electrification revolution. To face this challenge we invest in our people and we continue to employ exceptional IT talent. With our team, we are advancing the Distribution business area in Vattenfall as a data driven company allowing them to optimize decision making and investment planning.
This means we are architecting:
Full IT/OT convergence to ensure frictionless transfer of data (near) real time
Advanced solutions to deliver real-time insights into the performance of our grid, substations, transmission lines to lower maintenance costs
IT infrastructure and solutions that are hyper-scalable and reliable to meet Distribution reliability and growth target
Seamless and secure market communication and open data sharing to support Europe's vision for an interconnected grid.
Strategic solutions/landscapes to meet Distribution's Strategic Targets (Distribute twice the amount of electricity, and distribute with 99.99% continuity)
Our team requires true Business facing Solution architects; You know how to use technology to make Distribution run as clockwork, you act as timer to ensure we meet our ambitious goals and be an alarm if we can do better! We have a large SAP and Microsoft footprint, with more than 20.000 users in six countries
Our Group IT Architecture team of 30 enterprise / solution architects is involved in around 100+ key projects at any time, focusing on enterprise architecture and solution architecture for all Vattenfall business units. We act as the hub to understand business needs and to see the bigger Vattenfall picture to help our teams securely adopt the technologies of tomorrow.
Your main responsibilities:
You will join the larger strategic projects, to guide them into successful execution based on fit-for-purpose architecture
You will consult and educate the Distribution business on IT strategy, integration strategy, data strategy etc
You have a solid understanding of IT security and will support Distribution in fit-for-purpose adoption.
You will have (or build up) Distribution domain knowledge to become the go-to point how Distribution should advance its IT landscape.
You will, in dialogue with business, drive a further adoption of data mesh
You will help us grow our Enterprise thinking and establish standards and architecture principles. You will be our trusted advisor towards our Distribution and other business area's to enable their operating model by technology - also if that is that means radical change!
Qualifications
We are looking for a seasoned Architect, with experience preferably as architect or consultant in water or energy utilities, manufacturing, or automotive.
You feel comfortable communicating with both IT and non-IT colleagues on different levels in the organization. You enjoy being in an ever-changing environment. Furthermore you:
Have an academic degree in IT or related study
Have worked in an international environment and you speak Swedish and English
Have deep IT knowledge and experience with IT architecture and frameworks
Ideally bring experience from an asset intensive industry - and you understand security considerations, IEC 62443, ISO27001 etc.
Have experience with Microsoft Azure Well Architected Framework
You enjoy producing enterprise ready architecture documents
And you have the skills to direct complex problems into concise Management Board action
And... we love architects who talk business and know TOGAF, rather than those that talk TOGAF and know business ...
Location: for this position you will be based in Sweden, with some travelling to the office (Stockholm, Solna). Occasionally also travel to Distribution locations, like Trollhattan or Amsterdam and Berlin for team events. Travel will be approximately once month for two days.
Additional Information
Our Offer
Become part of a massive transformative purpose - not on paper, but in real-life - whereby you can influence the outcome!
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field.
You will work in an interdisciplinary team with other senior IT Architects - so we do this together!
A professional environment where your experience, knowledge and attitude will bring us one step further and the opportunity for you to grow further.
A central office location with easy access by public transport.
Furthermore, a healthy work-life balance (smart working) and time to develop your profession
At Vattenfall you get the opportunity to work for a clean energy company that aims for creating fossil free energy within one generation.
And last but not least; International and multi-cultural work environment with energetic, motivated colleagues that like to have fun as well!
More information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via our website. For information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Emile Das, +31 6 5250 4359. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Recruiter Folmer Koper +31 6 38710915.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable, efficient and attractive company. We continue to seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
