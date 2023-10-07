IS Infrastructure Specialist-E
2023-10-07
We are now looking for an IS Infrastructure Specialist-E in Ludvika.
Description:
Apply strong IS infrastructure technology knowledge and expertise to any infrastructure IS activity within all IS process domains, especially within BUILD and RUN to support global business needs and help solving difficult topics. IS capable to work independently. On assignment identifies, proposes, advises and implements existing IS infrastructure technology in the context of IS solutions/services, sharing knowledge and depending on seniority - guiding others on implementation and operation, using understanding of existing IS infrastructure technology and business requirements.
You will be placed at the production engineering department, and you main responsibilities will be to support the production both strategically in new developments and investments of machinery, smart tools, hardware and software. You will be the link and translation between the production engineering team and the IT department. You will also be responsible to map the production processes and suggest improvements for stability, security and capacity. You will on a daily basis be a part of the operative team that supports the production. In addition we need help translate the needs of the business and match it against the requirements of the IT business and ensure that today's IT environment becomes compatible and meets the requirements and guidelines set by the IT operations. You need to build a network within our IS/IT department and the Business to be successful in this new exciting role.
Need to have
• Swedish and English both written and spoken.
• drive to learn new things.
• great communication skills.
• adaptable to new ways of work.
• initiate and drive improvements independently.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-06
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
