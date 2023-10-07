Project Business Controller-D
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Västerås Visa alla controllerjobb i Västerås
2023-10-07
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Project Business Controller-D in Västerås.
Description:
Support Senior Project Manager in all financial and commercial matters and actively drive the project's performance. Assigned to multiple smaller projects (maximum 5 projects). Supports the tender manager on financial aspects. Provides input to negotiations on commercial issues. Provides input in local risk review process.
Your responsibilities
• Support on preparation of relevant financial reporting, business planning, budgeting and forecasting (monthly, quarterly, annual).
• Analysis of results, costs, profitability, margins and cash flow.
• Monthly cost tracking and cost center follow-ups.
• Perform quality checks on financial reporting data, including analytical review of major fluctuations including FX impact.
• Execute tasks in the areas of compliance and SOX controls.
• Participates in initiatives to continuously improve financial accounting and reporting processes and tools (Power BI, ERP/SAP etc.).
Your background
• Bachelor's degree in Finance or similar qualifications
• +5 years of experience in area of finance and business controlling, preferably from a global company.
• Excellent accounting and analytical skills are essential.
• English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
• Very Good MS Excel and ERP (ideally SAP) skills.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills, also across functional boundaries.
• Orientation on goal, proactive approach and problem-solving attitude. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-06
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8173320