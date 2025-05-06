iOS Developer
2025-05-06
Flightradar24 is one of Stockholm's most successful growth-stage tech companies, with over 5 million daily users. Our app is the world's most popular flight tracking service and regularly ranks at the top of the App Store and Google Play charts. Alongside our consumer-facing products, we offer a wide range of commercial services, trusted by many of the biggest names in aviation.
We are looking for a talented iOS developer to join Flightradar24 to help us build the future of flight tracking. You will play an important role in our mobile team, implementing new features, improving performance and modernizing our codebase. Above all, your work will impact the way millions of users experience Flightradar24 every day.
Note that this position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Work alongside a team of iOS and Android developers
Collaborate with the mobile team, including developers, designers, QA and our product owner, to find end-to-end solutions to important problems and features
Contribute to development of features, refactoring and modernizing our app, and maintaining a high-quality codebase
Deliver modern, testable and maintainable code adhering to best practices in iOS development
Add to, and enhance, our comprehensive automated test suite
Participate in knowledge sharing with the other developers in the team
Coordinate releases of our iOS app, rotated within the team on a regular cycle
Who you are
You have at least 4 years of professional iOS app development experience, preferably on apps with a large user base
You have experience working with Swift
You have strong experience with UIKit and SwiftUI
You care about quality and know what it means to ship high-quality code
You are passionate about iOS development and have an eagerness to learn
You have strong experience with writing automated tests - including unit and snapshot tests
You have prior experience with CI/CD tools
You have strong attention to detail
You have strong written and spoken English
You have prior experience with Google Firebase, MapKit and/or StoreKit (desirable)
About Flightradar24
Flightradar24 is the leading flight tracking and aviation data provider, leveraging the world's largest ADS-B network. Our B2C platform serves millions, while our B2B solutions empower airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders with essential operational insights.
All this is made possible thanks to our globally distributed network of 50,000+ radio receivers that feed real-time aircraft data into the Flightradar24 platform. Over a billion database entries are added each month and we are processing several years of historical data totalling many terabytes. Our proprietary flight tracking data is industry leading and even investigative government agencies from around the world rely on it for aviation accident investigations.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Contribute to the value which Flightradar24 creates both for B2C and B2B but also for humanity.
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Being part of a diverse team with 30+ nationalities and 6 continents represented
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flightradar24 AB
(org.nr 556895-1213)
Kungsgatan 12-14 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9322329