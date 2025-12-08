Inventory Planner/Analyst Professional
2025-12-08
We are looking for an Inventory Planner/Analyst for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is January 12th, 6 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Our client's Service Market Logistics (SML) organization is part of their Trucks Operations division. They serve all brands and business areas by managing and optimizing service parts availability and distribution to secure customer uptime. Together, they unlock the full potential of the service business - evolving beyond logistics. Their focus is clear: to deliver customer impact, enable uptime, and support service growth across all brands and business areas.
At the heart of every delivery, every repair, and every moment of uptime is something more than service; it's a shared spirit that unites people across the globe. From planners to drivers, technicians to teams behind the scenes, they keep the world in motion, with Service at Heart.
Supply Chain Optimization is a global team of roughly 115 people who plan the service market supply networks all the way from supplier to dealer inventory. Their work has a direct impact on customer satisfaction.
The organization is in an exciting transformation and digitalization phase in logistics, introducing new technologies and competences to improve performance.
Our client is looking for a Dealer Inventory Management Analyst (DIM Analyst) to temporarily join their team in Göteborg.
Who They Are
The DIM Analyst team is a diverse group of innovative colleagues with backgrounds ranging from supply chain expertise to digital development. They foster a strong active care culture, supporting each other through collaboration and transparent communication. With daily stand-ups and an agile approach, they cherish a supportive environment where different skills and passions come together to make magic happen.
What They Do
Combine supply chain knowledge with digital skills to optimize today's supply chain and build capabilities for a sustainable tomorrow.
Secure optimized steering of spare parts to 4000+ dealers worldwide through an automated inventory concept, balancing customer availability with a cost-efficient and sustainable supply chain.
Work closely with IT resources to build a robust dealer data analytical layer that supports data-driven decision-making.
Drive digitalization of planning processes by building a cloud-native planning solution, enabling agile software development and continuous improvement of supply chain planning capabilities.
Who You Are
Our client is looking for a curious analyst who values collaborative development in a global environment and is passionate about delivering excellent customer service and business performance through digital technologies and data insights.
We believe you are:
A true team player with a curious mindset
Capable of understanding a global, ever-changing supply chain
Highly interested in supply chain and inventory optimization
Skilled in data analytics and able to tell a story based on data
A self-starter who is comfortable leaving well-trodden paths and engaging cross-functionally
Proficient in one or more scripting languages (SQL, Python, etc.) - preferable
Experienced in Agile methodology, software development, or BI development - a plus
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is January 12th, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
