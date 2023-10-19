Inventory Planner
ValueOne is looking for an Inventory Planner to a manufacturing company in Västerås.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
In this role you will be responsible for the availability of raw materials and finished goods. You will set inventory parameters, inventory targets, and ensure adequate replenishment of inventory through purchase orders. Furthermore, you will be issuing purchase orders and follow up on order confirmations, as well as handling the communicate delivery plans. You will present the delivery situation including backlog evolutions to management team and communicate with the company's suppliers.
Experience and competencies
To be successful in this role you need to have previous work experience from material planning, purchasing or have other relevant experience. We prefer if you have an academic degree in business, logistics, inventory management or equivalent work experience. As a person you are result oriented and driven and have good communication skills. You have a collaborative, solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills, in both Swedish and English. It's meritorious with knowledge of SAP.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Johanna Hallnemo at +46 72 143 23 79 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
