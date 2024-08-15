Inventory Optimization Project Lead
As an Inventory Optimization Project Lead in the Merchandising Function, your main focus will be to support and lead the creation and roll out of local and global projects for Region North Europe. Your main responsibility will be the implementation and roll out of Gstore (smart store) for the region from a merchandising point of view. Your role will be in the Regional Demand and Supply and Inventory function but work broadly and have touchpoints with many different functions, both internal and external. In this role, you will work in a high paced and contribution heavy environment and we expect someone that can handle multiple deliverables simultaneous and is ready to contribute on a higher level.
Key responsibilities
SmartStore roll out responsible from Merchandising department in project stores.
Plan store capacity within project scope.
Set income, allocation & exit strategy plan for project entities.
Ensure that project entities are maintained according to capacity management.
Take actions on performing and non-performing inventory (pushes, first allocation, stops, exit strategies etc.).
Set in store replenishment scope through IDQ (Ideal Display Quantity).
Coach and support project stores with the new ways of working related to capacity management and in store replenishment.
Tight collaboration with global functions and gather learnings from project stores.
Being part of our omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask you to be open to change and take part in creating an organization for the future. This is an opportunity for open-minded team players that by being curious, innovative, and forward-thinking want to change our business and the whole industry.
What you need to succeed:
University degree, preferably in Business, Economics, Finance or similar.
2+ years of experience within merchandising or a sales function.
Experienced in Project Management, business model, and data knowledge.
Strong retail knowledge and operational best practices/ routines for physical store.
Experience with allocation, replenishment and other inventory management systems is meriting.
Strategic and visionary thinking, understands where retail is going and can drive the strategic agenda forward, set vision and enabling business area colleagues.
Like taking responsibility and enjoy working in a changing environment cross- functionally
Proficient in MS Office, especially in Excel and PowerPoint.
