Interoperability Lead Developer & Integration Architect
2025-12-15
Are you passionate about interoperability, information models, and API design? With us, you will take a key role in the movement that is making Karolinska more information-centric and prepared for the healthcare of the future.
You will work closely with our platform and informatics teams and drive how data is structured, shared, and used in an ecosystem where research, clinical operations, and innovation meet. Your work becomes part of the foundation enabling healthcare IT to keep pace with medical progress.
Karolinska is in the midst of one of the largest perspective shifts in Swedish healthcare IT. We are moving from a system landscape where applications are trapped in their own data silos to a model where information is central. Open standards, clear informal and formal information models, and robust APIs are the keys that let data flow, be reused, and drive development without being locked into individual systems. As Interoperability Lead Developer you have a central role in shaping this direction. You lead the development of standardized APIs and build the semantic and technical prerequisites required for healthcare data flows to become long-term sustainable, testable, and easy to extend.
Purpose
Create conditions for semantic and technical interoperability through clear domain modelling, API governance, and event-driven architecture, with openEHR and FHIR as core building blocks. Contribute to a long-term sustainable architecture and software design that makes healthcare more adaptive, more data-driven, and better equipped for the pace of medical advancement.
Main Responsibilities
Together with our informatics team, model information structures with openEHR and FHIR and lead versioning
Define and steward APIs, contracts, guidelines, and lifecycle
Design and build robust backend services
Establish event-driven integrations using Kafka or equivalent
Map and convert between openEHR and FHIR and other formats
Support teams in architectural work and formulate architectural decisions
Ensure non-functional requirements: performance, security, resilience/recoverability
Requirements
Mandatory Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of backend development experience in complex environments, of which at least 3 years in a leading technical role (architect, tech lead, or equivalent)
Documented experience designing, governing, and versioning APIs in larger organizations, including contract management, API governance, and standardized interfaces
Solid data modelling experience, including version management of information models and modelling domain objects in both JSON and relational structures
Ability to lead technical decisions and translate domain requirements into architecture and concrete design patterns, in dialogue with both developers and informaticians.
Meritorious:
Knowledge of or experience with IT in Swedish healthcare, including patient-data related legislation such as PDL & SVOD.
Experience communicating with informaticians/data modellers, developers, and end users (preferably in healthcare).
Experience working with standards and terminology systems (e.g. SNOMED CT, ICD).
Experience with Kafka or similar streaming platform / queue / message bus in production.
Hands-on production experience with openEHR or FHIR.
Highly Meritorious:
Deep knowledge of combining openEHR-based systems with legacy systems, FHIR, other standards and terminology systems.
Practical expert experience of standards development within health IT using international standards/specifications; for example, participation in openEHR SEC or equivalent. Preferably you possess a broad international network that can assist Karolinska with problem solving and sharing experiences regarding use of standards.
About the recruitment process
Selection and interviews may take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
When submitting your application, please attach your CV. Instead of a cover letter, we ask you to answer the selection questions and briefly explain why you are a good fit for the role. Answering these questions is a requirement for your application to be considered complete.
We warmly welcome your application - Together, we are Karolinska!
