Internship Opportunity Accounting & Business Administration
Internship - Accounting, Finance & Business Operations
Location: ThirdPlace ArtCafe & Creative Hub - Stockholm (Vasastan)
Start: Flexible
Type: Internship / Trainee
ThirdPlace is a growing creative hub in Stockholm combining an art café, sober bar, gallery, and event space. Alongside cultural events, exhibitions, and community gatherings, we also operate a dynamic small business with multiple revenue streams including café operations, workshops, venue rentals, and creative collaborations.
We are looking for an Accounting & Finance Intern who wants real, hands-on experience with the financial operations of a small but growing business.
This internship is particularly suitable for students studying Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or Entrepreneurship who want to gain practical experience beyond theory.
Responsibilities
You will support and learn about:
Accounting & Bookkeeping
Assisting with bookkeeping and financial organization
Working with Fortnox accounting software
Recording expenses and organizing receipts
Supporting invoice management and payments
Preparing documentation for accountants
Swedish Accounting Basics
Understanding moms (VAT) reporting
Learning basic bokföring procedures
Supporting financial documentation and compliance
Financial Follow-Up
Tracking revenues from café sales, events, workshops, and rentals
Supporting simple financial analysis and reporting
Helping organize financial documentation for monthly follow-ups
Business Administration
Assisting with contracts, invoices, and financial records
Supporting operational and administrative processes
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who:
Is studying Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or Economics
Is organized and detail-oriented
Enjoys working with numbers and structured information
Is curious about how real businesses manage finances
Has basic knowledge of Excel or spreadsheets
Knowledge of Fortnox, Swedish accounting rules, or bookkeeping basics is a plus but not required.
What You Will Gain
This internship offers real-world exposure to financial operations in a small entrepreneurial business.
You will gain:
Practical experience with bookkeeping and accounting processes
Introduction to Swedish financial administration and VAT handling
Experience working with Fortnox accounting systems
Insight into the financial side of running a creative business
Recommendation letter and professional references
Mentorship and guidance
Opportunity to build strong experience for your CV
About ThirdPlace
ThirdPlace is a community-driven creative hub where art, culture, entrepreneurship, and technology meet. We host exhibitions, workshops, networking events, and cultural gatherings while building a sustainable creative business model.
This internship gives you a chance to see how creativity and business operations come together in practice.
How to Apply
Please send:
A short introduction about yourself
Your CV or LinkedIn profile
