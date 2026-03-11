Internship Opportunity Accounting & Business Administration

Internship - Accounting, Finance & Business Operations
Location: ThirdPlace ArtCafe & Creative Hub - Stockholm (Vasastan)
Start: Flexible
Type: Internship / Trainee
ThirdPlace is a growing creative hub in Stockholm combining an art café, sober bar, gallery, and event space. Alongside cultural events, exhibitions, and community gatherings, we also operate a dynamic small business with multiple revenue streams including café operations, workshops, venue rentals, and creative collaborations.
We are looking for an Accounting & Finance Intern who wants real, hands-on experience with the financial operations of a small but growing business.
This internship is particularly suitable for students studying Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or Entrepreneurship who want to gain practical experience beyond theory.
Responsibilities
You will support and learn about:
Accounting & Bookkeeping
Assisting with bookkeeping and financial organization

Working with Fortnox accounting software

Recording expenses and organizing receipts

Supporting invoice management and payments

Preparing documentation for accountants

Swedish Accounting Basics
Understanding moms (VAT) reporting

Learning basic bokföring procedures

Supporting financial documentation and compliance

Financial Follow-Up
Tracking revenues from café sales, events, workshops, and rentals

Supporting simple financial analysis and reporting

Helping organize financial documentation for monthly follow-ups

Business Administration
Assisting with contracts, invoices, and financial records

Supporting operational and administrative processes

Who You Are
We are looking for someone who:
Is studying Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or Economics

Is organized and detail-oriented

Enjoys working with numbers and structured information

Is curious about how real businesses manage finances

Has basic knowledge of Excel or spreadsheets

Knowledge of Fortnox, Swedish accounting rules, or bookkeeping basics is a plus but not required.
What You Will Gain
This internship offers real-world exposure to financial operations in a small entrepreneurial business.
You will gain:
Practical experience with bookkeeping and accounting processes

Introduction to Swedish financial administration and VAT handling

Experience working with Fortnox accounting systems

Insight into the financial side of running a creative business

Recommendation letter and professional references

Mentorship and guidance

Opportunity to build strong experience for your CV

About ThirdPlace
ThirdPlace is a community-driven creative hub where art, culture, entrepreneurship, and technology meet. We host exhibitions, workshops, networking events, and cultural gatherings while building a sustainable creative business model.
This internship gives you a chance to see how creativity and business operations come together in practice.
How to Apply
Please send:
A short introduction about yourself

Your CV or LinkedIn profile

Your field of study

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
E-post: connect@third-place.se

Arbetsgivare
Third place AB (org.nr 559503-6269)
Rödabergsgatan 11 (visa karta)
113 33  STOCKHOLM

