International Management Trainee
Stadler Service Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stadler Service Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Danderyd
, Vallentuna
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Our Programme - designed for future Leaders
Within the 18-month trainee programme you will work in different countries, locations and departments whilst developing your skills. Each rotation will be between 3-6 months and focuses on the following areas:
Leadership Experience: Take on first roles in either deputy function or by leading project teams to gain leadership experience in different contexts.
Project Management: Learn all the tools used for project management and manage sub-projects.
Maintenance Support: Understand the basics of vehicle life cycle calculation and maintenance engineering functions as well as maintenance software functionalities.
Train Maintenance: Work hands-on as a maintenance employee and learn about the key components of our vehicles with the goal to understand the business from scratch.
Strategy: Contributing to the development and implementation of new strategies and initiatives including he creation of presentations and reports to senior management.
Additionally, we will invest in you with training inputs into strategy, finance, leadership and technical vehicle as well as industry know-how.
It is important to note that the International Management Trainee position and also the target position after the programme requires relocation. This means that you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to different markets and cultures, but it also means that you may be away from home for a longer period and need to be willed to go that extra mile. Please only apply to this position if you can identify yourself with this relevant requirement.
Our Offer
At Stadler Rail Service, we invest in our employees and provide opportunities to grow and advance within the company. As an International Management Trainee, you will have access to mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry, giving you valuable guidance and support as you navigate your career.
In addition to mentorship, you will also have the chance to network with colleagues from around the world and gain exposure to different cultures, expanding your horizons and broadening your perspective.
We are committed to providing a competitive salary and comprehensive benefit package, including healthcare, retirement benefits and more.
Our trainee programme is designed to give you the skills and experience you need to succeed in a fast-paced, global environment. And as you progress through the programme, you will have the opportunity to advance into leadership positions within the company, for example as a site manager.
About you
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Technology or Business Administration
Quick comprehension and high motivation to learn and to go the extra mile
Willingness to relocate and work in different locations around the world – also after the programme for couple of years
Large amount of commitment and high self-initiative
Strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical skills
Willingness and interest to build a strong network within the company
Ability to work independently and in an international team environment
Excellent communication skills in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stadler Service Sweden AB
(org.nr 556961-5262)
Verkstadsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
722 33 VÄSTERÅS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9943212