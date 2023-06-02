International Distribution Coordinator, AstraZeneca
2023-06-02
On behalf of our client AstraZeneca, QRIOS Life Science is now looking for a candidate for a consultant assignment. Selections and interviews are held on an ongoing basis, please submit your application as soon as possible
About the position
As an International Distribution Coordinator you will handle customer orders from allocation through to delivery to customers. You will take ownership of distribution and produce documentation to support shipments from our suppliers and warehouses to customers. You will have daily contact with suppliers, freight forwarders, other AstraZeneca functions and other roles within ESM.
You will also have an awareness of supply chain processes and products and keep up to date with changes in the supply chain related to shipping and distribution information/data. You will actively work with Practical Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement in cross-functional teams, both as team member and as team leader as appropriate.
Responsibilities
Key responsibilities:
• Planning distribution of pharmaceutical products in compliance with international road, sea and air transport legislation
• Raising required shipping documentation and facilitating communication between a global network of external suppliers, AZ sites, freight forwarders, customs and supply chain planners, to ensure timely delivery of products
• Take ownership for the customer invoice process and returns to suppliers and customers in collaboration with Supply Chain Coordinators and identify and resolve any customer credit blocks
• Handle the administration and investigation of supply and logistics complaints and drive improvements
• Proactively coordinate and process Registration sample orders and shipments for ESM products to ensure delivery on time
• Processing deliveries and invoices in SAP
• Maintain and demonstrate compliance with Sarbanes Oxley guidelines for all financial transactions carried out in this role and accurately measure and report key performance indicators where applicable
Your profile
Essential for the role
• Degree in Supply Chain or Logistics or other relevant business field - equivalent experience will be taken into consideration
• Experience and knowledge in distribution, logistics or freight forwarding
• Appreciation for standards and data accuracy
• Strong system knowledge and understanding order management, invoice management, and distribution
• SAP (ERP) experience - Meritorious
• Proficient in english, spoken/written
• Veeva Vault QMS, SharePoint experience desirable
• Microsoft Windows / Office literate
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
