International Director
2024-11-29
Are you a passionate leader committed to sustainable change for LGBTQI rights worldwide? RFSL is seeking an International Director to advance our international work and drive systemic change for LGBTQI individuals globally.
About RFSL
RFSL, the Swedish Federation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons' Rights, is a non-profit, member-based organization founded in 1950. RFSL's vision is an equal world where the human rights of all LGBTQI people are respected and no one is left behind. With over 50 employees, we work nationally and internationally to influence policy and drive change.
The unit is on a transformation journey - Are you the one to lead it?
RFSL is undergoing a strategic transformation to address both national and international challenges. Our work is critical now more than ever. While the LGBTQI movement celebrates victories, it also faces setbacks in Sweden and globally. As International Director, you will shape sustainable workflows and structures to meet evolving needs and goals, set the vision for RFSL's international work, and strengthen the global movement. We are restructuring the organisation to achieve even better impact. It is therefore important to have experience of leading teams, building structure, systems and ways of working.
RFSL's international work builds on its experience and advocacy in advancing LGBTQI rights nationally. The International Unit manages re-granting and capacity-strengthening programs, supporting organizations in Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa. These partnerships foster capacity building, knowledge exchange, and access to international platforms. This role offers an opportunity to lead a dedicated team and make a lasting impact.
Your role with us
As International Director, you will lead RFSL's international unit and be part of the management team, reporting to the Secretary General. This role includes:
Full responsibility for staff, including work environment, team leadership, and development.
Managing the unit's budget, financial planning, and quality assurance of programs.
Overseeing international programs, including partnerships, funders, and diverse target groups.
Building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders such as civil society organizations, governments, and institutions.
Ensuring impactful, measurable results in programs and contributing to systemic change for LGBTQI persons globally.
Driving internal collaboration across RFSL's units and facilitating cooperation with the Board.
Managing risk, security, and anti-corruption within the international unit.
Developing strategies and work methods to enhance relevance and impact.
As part of RFSL's management team, you will contribute to strategic development, leadership, and shared responsibilities, including staff matters, security protocols, and fundraising. This critical role requires vision, leadership, and the ability to drive RFSL's international work forward.
Who are you?
We are looking for an experienced, visionary leader committed to LGBTQI rights and global change. You bring strategic insight, leadership, and the ability to build trust both within your team and externally. Skilled at leading remotely, you thrive in digital workspaces and foster a cohesive team culture. Your empathetic, flexible leadership is solutions-oriented, clear, and decisive, enabling you to guide your team and the organization effectively.
To succeed in this role, you need:
Several years of managerial experience with reporting staff and budget responsibility.
Several years of experience in international development cooperation.
Experience working with multiple international stakeholders and access to a wide network of development actors.
Knowledge of issues related to sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics, in addition to other human rights and development issues impacting LGBTQI persons.
Experience in implementing norm-critical approaches, intersectionality, and anti-racism in the workplace, programs, and strategies.
Experience in fundraising, especially with international development agencies and foundations.
Experience in regranting from development cooperation agencies/international donors.
Experience in security management, including travel security, data protection, GDPR compliance, and understanding security contexts in different countries.
Leadership experience in teams working in challenging contexts and implementing security protocols.
Understanding and experience working with Global South and East partners in challenging contexts.
Knowledge of human resource processes.
Proficiency in Swedish and English.
Desirable experiences
Experience in international advocacy, particularly in human rights and LGBTQI issues.
Proficiency in languages other than Swedish and English, especially those relevant to RFSL's program regions.
Employment Terms:
Employment type: Full-time, permanent position with a six-month probationary period.
Location: Stockholm, with opportunities for remote work in Sweden. International travel required.
Start date: As agreed
Our offer
At RFSL, you'll be part of an engaged, flexible workplace that values professionalism and personal growth. We offer competitive conditions, including occupational pensions and parental benefits, as we work to make a global difference for LGBTQI individuals.
Miscellaneous
Covered by the Collective Agreement for Nonprofit Organizations, RFSL offers a structured yet inclusive work environment. Applications should be submitted by December 25, 2024. Reviews will begin after this date, and feedback will be provided in early January. We use anonymous, competency-based recruitment and require a background check and work sample before employment. This recruitment process will be conducted mainly in Swedish.
For inquiries about the position, contact Tawar Dabaghi, Secretary General, at tawar.dabaghi@rfsl.se
. For recruitment process questions, reach out to HR Partner Tobias Jensen at tobias.jensen@rfsl.se
.
As a feminist and anti-racist organization, RFSL strives to be an inclusive workplace for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, sex characteristics, religion, race, ethnicity, country of origin, disability status, age, and other grounds of discrimination. Candidates with diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
