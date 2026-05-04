International Deal Builder

Ecareer AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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International Deal Builder
Global Pro Performance Operator - Sales, Partnerships, Market Access & Relationships
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on builder/operator (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We need a commercial operator who can:

Open doors and build trust

Qualify real opportunities

Move deals forward internationally

This role is not account maintenance. This is relationship creation, pipeline building, and revenue execution.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent and staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We build practical, revenue-driven businesses by turning unclear, slow, or broken areas into working systems.
Key context:

Global role - candidates from anywhere may apply

US-style execution environment: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, accountability

Final employing entity and scope determined after the interview process

Your Mission
Identify, build, and convert international opportunities.
You will:

Create relationships

Secure meetings

Build pipeline

Drive deals from first contact to signed agreement

Core Responsibilities

Identify and qualify high-value global prospects, partners, and decision-makers

Build outreach sequences and secure high-quality meetings

Drive conversations from discovery proposal negotiation close

Represent the company confidently across cultures and seniority levels

Maintain accurate pipeline tracking (stage, value, probability, next steps)

Convert relationships into revenue, partnerships, or market access

First 90 Days

Build a focused target list (priority markets and verticals)

Book qualified meetings with relevant decision-makers

Establish an active, structured pipeline

Close or advance initial commercial opportunities

KPI Framework

Qualified meetings

Pipeline value

Closed revenue

Conversion rate

Market access

Relationship quality

Who We Are Looking For

High social intelligence with strong commercial judgment

Comfortable with outbound sales, negotiation, follow-up, and closing

Effective in international environments; adapts quickly to context

Able to initiate meaningful conversations without scripts

Maintains momentum despite rejection

This Role Is Not for You If

You need fully defined structure before taking action

You focus on meetings and opinions rather than execution

You wait for instructions instead of driving next steps

You avoid accountability for numbers and outcomes

You prefer status over operational ownership

Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resumes.
Process may include:

Intro conversation (pace, ownership, execution history)

Role-specific work sample or case assignment

Practical assessment tied to real business work

Reference checks (performance under pressure)

Final discussion of scope, company placement, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have delivered:

Built

Solved

Sold

Improved

Delivered

Automated

Focus on evidence of execution. Show how you take responsibility and move work forward without waiting for permission.
Core Expectation
Take ownership. Solve problems. Ship work. Deliver results beyond normal levels.

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677520-1980473".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890642

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