International Deal Builder
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2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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International Deal Builder
Global Pro Performance Operator - Sales, Partnerships, Market Access & Relationships
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on builder/operator (not a status title) Talent Market: US-style performance expectations; global candidates welcome
Why This Role Exists
We need a commercial operator who can:
Open doors and build trust
Qualify real opportunities
Move deals forward internationally
This role is not account maintenance. This is relationship creation, pipeline building, and revenue execution.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent and staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We build practical, revenue-driven businesses by turning unclear, slow, or broken areas into working systems.
Key context:
Global role - candidates from anywhere may apply
US-style execution environment: speed, ownership, measurable output, direct feedback, accountability
Final employing entity and scope determined after the interview process
Your Mission
Identify, build, and convert international opportunities.
You will:
Create relationships
Secure meetings
Build pipeline
Drive deals from first contact to signed agreement
Core Responsibilities
Identify and qualify high-value global prospects, partners, and decision-makers
Build outreach sequences and secure high-quality meetings
Drive conversations from discovery proposal negotiation close
Represent the company confidently across cultures and seniority levels
Maintain accurate pipeline tracking (stage, value, probability, next steps)
Convert relationships into revenue, partnerships, or market access
First 90 Days
Build a focused target list (priority markets and verticals)
Book qualified meetings with relevant decision-makers
Establish an active, structured pipeline
Close or advance initial commercial opportunities
KPI Framework
Qualified meetings
Pipeline value
Closed revenue
Conversion rate
Market access
Relationship quality
Who We Are Looking For
High social intelligence with strong commercial judgment
Comfortable with outbound sales, negotiation, follow-up, and closing
Effective in international environments; adapts quickly to context
Able to initiate meaningful conversations without scripts
Maintains momentum despite rejection
This Role Is Not for You If
You need fully defined structure before taking action
You focus on meetings and opinions rather than execution
You wait for instructions instead of driving next steps
You avoid accountability for numbers and outcomes
You prefer status over operational ownership
Selection Process
We hire based on verified execution, not resumes.
Process may include:
Intro conversation (pace, ownership, execution history)
Role-specific work sample or case assignment
Practical assessment tied to real business work
Reference checks (performance under pressure)
Final discussion of scope, company placement, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise explanation of what you have delivered:
Built
Solved
Sold
Improved
Delivered
Automated
Focus on evidence of execution. Show how you take responsibility and move work forward without waiting for permission.
Core Expectation
Take ownership. Solve problems. Ship work. Deliver results beyond normal levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677520-1980473". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890642