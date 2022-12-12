Internal control lead within the Kanthal Division
2022-12-12
Are you passionate for the processes of internal control, to meet people and act in a global context? With us you will work with colleagues from US, Europe and Asia, yet in an environment influenced by inclusiveness where you can have great impact on how we work within the area of internal control. Does this sounds interesting, continue reading, this might be the job for you!
Kanthal Division, part of the Alleima Group, is a place of inclusive collaboration, agility and innovation - where we nurture an ever-growing portfolio of products and solutions based on the needs of our growing market, and where pioneering technology meets the core of manufacturing. Kanthal is a global company operating within three business units serving a variety of customer segments through our expertise in heating technology and medical applications. Visit www.kanthal.com
Your role
We are looking for you who will lead the work of our internal controls, with the aim of supporting our entities in managing the day-to-day risks in our operations. The objective for this position is to work with identification of significant risks as well as design and implement routines and controls to manage the risk. You will also be the "go-to-person" for processes and internal control questions and provide support to business leaders, process- and control owners.
As the internal control lead you will take part in global internal control and risk management network as well as be part of various process- and system related projects to ensure we build scalable, smart and accurate processes.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Facilitate walkthroughs of narratives and flowcharts with process owners to make sure we follow and update the framework.
Work with business leaders and control owners to drive the development and implementation of controls across the organization.
Provide guidance to process- and control owners on control design, operating effectiveness, supporting evidence, effective monitoring of controls etc.
Lead training programs within the area of internal controls compliance.
Monitor the efficiency of the internal controls design by coordinating self-assessments and testing.
Interact with your network of finance specialists, Internal control network, Division Management team and other applicable functions of compliance to secure efficient and effective controls and compliance with laws and regulations
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a degree in finance and experience of building finance processes, implementing internal controls, auditing and project management. As we operate in a global organization, your English must be good, both in speaking and in writing. An interest in creating internal control tools and documents such as internal controls policy, manuals and training and communication materials is also considered a merit.
We place great importance on your personality, we believe you are confident in your profession with the ability to easily motivate yourself. You possess the skills to structure, plan and prioritize your job. You easily collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders, creating trusting relations that add value to the business. You are business focused and pragmatic and, with a proactive approach, you interact with others in a prominent way to make things happen and find the best solutions.
Application
Send your application no later than January 8, 2023. If you wish to attach a cover letter to your application, please make sure to attach the file when uploading your resume.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Linda Widigsson, Head of Finance and IT +46 (0)70 374 26 46
Union contacts - Sweden
Mikael Gunnarsson, Unionen, +46 (0)220 217 81
Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)220 216 63
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 20 54
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact recruitment specialist Elin Olsson, +46 (0) 76-720 16 99
Hiring Location
This position is preferably based in Hallstahammar, Sandviken or Stockholm, Sweden
At Alleima (formerly Sandvik Materials Technology), our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
Alleima was listed as a stand-alone company on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022. With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
