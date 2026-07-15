Internal Audit Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Bankjobb / Älmhult Visa alla bankjobb i Älmhult
2026-07-15
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. Leadership at IKEA is simple, clear and humble. We're not fans of bureaucracy and complicated hierarchy. Together we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves, to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?". At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "To create a better everyday life for the many people". Come see things a little differently with us.
About the job
As a Leader in Group Internal Audit, you play a crucial role by leading internal audit engagements across Inter IKEA Group. You will assess the effectiveness of governance, risk management and control from a group-wide, end-to-end perspective, addressing the needs of individual core businesses, functions and Inter IKEA Group Management and Boards.
In your role, you will partner with various business teams, providing fact-based insights, constructive challenge and clear recommendations to find and realise better ways forward. In addition to leading audits, you will help shape and continuously improve Internal Audit ways of working, methodologies and team capabilities.
About you
You are a hands‐on internal audit professional with strong audit expertise (financial, operational, IT or data‐driven). You apply professional scepticism to turn complex issues into clear, pragmatic insights. You work comfortably within audit standards, but also enjoy challenging traditional approaches and applying new methods.
You combine strong business acumen with a deep understanding of the IKEA value chain, Inter IKEA end‐to‐end processes, and the governance and steering framework that guides the organisation. You place audit work in the context of the broader business agenda and ensure outcomes are relevant and impactful.
You are humble, straightforward and curious, driven by content while valuing strong relationships. Your excellent communication skills enable you to articulate audit findings clearly and simply, both in writing and verbally. You engage confidently with senior management and Boards in a respectful and credible way.
You love to learn and develop together. As a team player, you enjoy discovering new ways to enhance your own skills and knowledge, as well as those of others around you. You like to share your knowledge and learnings and by doing so, actively support and coach fellow internal auditors and guest auditors.
You like to get to the bottom of things. As a critical thinker, you don't mind asking probing questions if it helps to achieve the right outcome. You do not overlook the essential aspects of auditing, yet you adopt a pragmatic and effective approach.
You are a down-to-earth leader who takes strong ownership for audit outcomes, audit quality and impact, acts with integrity and sound professional judgement. You confidently manage multiple assignments in an international environment with occasional travel.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Proven experience leading internal audit assignments end-to-end in a complex, culturally diverse, and international environment.
At least 8 years of proven internal audit track record with a demonstrated ability to apply deep expertise in at least one audit domain (financial, operational, IT, data analytics or behavioural auditing).
A university degree, and preferably a postgraduate qualification in areas related to the position.
Strong understanding of governance structures, end‐to‐end business processes, risks and controls, ideally within IKEA or a comparable organisation.
Proficiency in English, with the ability to communicate effectively with non-native speakers.
Ability to quickly absorb new information, break it down, organise it, and present it in a clear and engaging way, without losing the bigger picture.
Strong communication skills, able to present clear, pragmatic messages using IKEA tone of voice.
Ability to act consistently with a high level of integrity and be an example of professional behaviour.
Qualifications
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Additional information
There are 2 full‐time positions (40 hours per week) based in Sweden, with Malmö as your home base and work activities mostly taking place in Älmhult. You will work closely with Internal Audit colleagues across Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands in a Group‐wide context. The role involves occasional travel, typically 10 to 20 percent. As part of Group Internal Audit you will report to the Group Internal Audit Manager located in Inter IKEA Systems BV in Delft.
Ready to assemble your next step?
Submit your CV and cover letter for this role by 28th of July 2026.
Please also note that we only handle applications in English and do not accept applications coming in by email. If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, feel free to connect with the Hiring Manager Olaf Helmond (Olaf.Helmond@inter.IKEA.com) or our Recruiter Wayne van Tonder, (Wayne.van.Tonder@inter.IKEA.com).
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549), https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/InterIKEAGroup/744000137706299-internal-audit-leader
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 34 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea System Services AB Jobbnummer
10003196