Interior Component Designer- Automotive
Incluso AB / Arkitektjobb / Göteborg Visa alla arkitektjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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We are looking for a Interior Component Designer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 6-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment
We're are looking for a Senior Component Designer responsible for the design and development of high-quality interior components that define next-generation user experience. This role focuses on delivering tactile, visually refined, and production-feasible components that contribute to a cohesive and emotionally engaging interior environment.
Working at the intersection of design, engineering, and user experience, the Interior Component Designer will translate design intent into detailed, production-ready solutions ensuring each component reflects progressive, human-centric design DNA.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Transportation Design, Industrial Design, or a related field.
• Experience within an Automotive OEM or supplier environment.
• Demonstrated ability to deliver production-ready component designs.
• Strong sketching and visualization skills to communicate design intent.
• Proficiency in 3D modeling and visualization tools (Alias, Blender, Photoshop, VRED).
• Solid understanding of ergonomics, materials, and manufacturing processes.
• Ability to balance aesthetics, function, and feasibility in component design.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 6-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7653086-1972478". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9881377