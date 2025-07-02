Intelligent Automation Test Leader
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
• Guided by the Development Leader's leadership, lead and coordinate a team of QA engineers (consultants) in the design, implementation, and maintenance of test automation frameworks using UIPath.
• Develop and execute automated test scripts as necessary to ensure the quality and performance of software solutions.
• Initiate and lead proof of concepts or technologies related to test automation to expand automation capabilities into new areas.
• Responsible for leading and guiding teams in performance, load, and security testing to ensure software solutions meet scalability, reliability, and security standards.
• Collaborate closely with developers, business analysts, and other stakeholders to understand requirements and formulate testing strategies.
• Continuously improve testing processes and automation frameworks, enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness.
• Lead the test automation initiative planning in alignment with the Development Leader, ensuring that deliverables are achieved and timelines are met.
• Provide technical leadership and mentorship to QA team members, promoting best practices in test automation and supporting the team in overcoming impediments and blockers.
• Analyze test results and deliver comprehensive reports to project teams and management.
• Stay informed about the latest industry trends and advancements in test automation tools, methodologies, and technological developments, particularly those related to AI.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Development Manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
About you
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we expect you have:
Experience:
• 5+ years of experience in software testing and test automation.
• 2+ years of experience working with UiPath platform (UiPath Test Suite could be advantage).
• Prior experience as a test leader or QA manager.
• Familiarity with agile development practices.
• Experience in conducting and guiding team for performance and load testing to ensure software solutions meet scalability and reliability standards.
• Experience in performing and guiding team for security testing to identify vulnerabilities and ensure robust protection of system data and functionalities
Requirement:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Proficiency in designing and implementing test automation frameworks using UiPath.
• Strong understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and processes.
• Experience with other automation tools is a plus (e.g., Selenium).
• Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
• Effective communication skills and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.
• Proven track record of leading successful test automation projects.
• Ability to manage multiple tasks and adjust priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Good to have certification:
• UiPath Certified Professional - Advanced RPA Developer
• Could be an advantage: Certified Tester - Performance Testing, Certified Software Quality Analyst, ISTQB Certified Tester
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please use our SmartRecruiters system to apply for the position, as we do not accept applications via email. This position is based in Malmö or Älmhult, Sweden. We encourage you to apply, but no later than 10 Aug. 2025. We will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate.
Due to the summer holiday period in Sweden, our recruitment process may take a bit longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
.
