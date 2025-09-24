Integration Manager
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Integration manager - Driving the Future of Airline Integration
Are you ready to lead the modernization of SAS's integration landscape? In this role, you will take ownership of our integration capabilities and guide the transition from legacy systems to future-ready cloud platforms. You will also be responsible for developing and maintaining SAS's enterprise integration platform, built on TIBCO technology, which plays a critical role in enabling secure and reliable data exchange across our operations. This is a strategic and hands-on leadership position at the center of SAS's digital transformation. Your work will directly impact SAS's ability to deliver seamless travel experiences, operational efficiency, and future innovation.
Challenges you will work on:
You will lead the development and execution of a long-term integration strategy that supports SAS's business and technology goals. A key part of your responsibility is to ensure the stability and evolution of our existing integration platform, which remains essential to many core processes. At the same time, you will drive the shift toward modern integration architectures using APIs, microservices, and event-driven technologies. You will manage integration projects from initial planning through deployment and operations, ensuring they deliver scalable, secure, and compliant solutions. You will work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to meet changing integration needs, while continuously improving performance, reliability, and adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements.
The Team:
You will be part of the Digital & IT organization and lead a dedicated integration team composed of both internal employees and external consultants. You'll work closely with enterprise architects, product owners, and technology partners to ensure alignment across platforms and initiatives. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to building future-ready solutions that support SAS's mission and operations.
You will report directly to Jonas Blomqvist, Acting Head of Data & AI, until this position has been permanently filled.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* University degree, Master of Science or equivalent.
* 5-8 years of experience in developing and managing integration solutions.
* Proven experience with both legacy systems and modern cloud-native technologies.
* Experience from different integration patterns and their usage.
* At least 5 years of experience leading development teams and managing cross-functional projects.
* Preferably, familiarity with airline-specific message flows and platforms such as Amadeus.
* Strong strategic thinking and the ability to translate technical capabilities into business value.
* Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 15/10/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
SAS Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3684-43673086". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg 00000000 Jobbnummer
9524175