Integrated Service Delivery Head - Associate VP
Role Overview
As the Integrated Service Delivery Head , you will lead cross-functional service delivery across Applications, Infrastructure and Engineering services. This role is pivotal in driving transformation, ensuring SLA adherence, and delivering exceptional client experience across the landscape. You will be responsible for managing 100K+ IT users, 180+ SAP instances, 130 + in-scope applications, and 5000+ servers
Key Responsibilities
• End-to-End Delivery Leadership: Own delivery across AO, T&M, DevSecOps, Infra operations , Service Desk and ensuring seamless integration and performance across all layers
• Client Engagement & Governance: Serve as the primary interface for client stakeholders, driving structured governance, proactive communication, and strategic alignment with their transformation goals.
• Operational Excellence: Lead support operations with automation-first and GenAI-enabled ITSM tools. Ensure consistent user experience across devices and geographies.
• Transformation & Innovation: Ensure delivery for development projects and drive modernization initiatives leveraging GenAI, and Infra-as-Code to optimize delivery.
• Compliance & Security: Ensure adherence to SOX, ISMS, BCP/DR, and endpoint security protocols across delivery landscape.
• Performance Management: Monitor KPIs such as MTTR, TCO, and XLA. Lead value stream mapping and agentic interventions to improve service agility and cost efficiency.
Required Skills & Qualifications
• Total experience of 20+ years with 10+ years in service delivery or IT operations, preferably in telecom or large enterprise environments.
• Experience with SAP, DevSecOps, cloud-native services, and hybrid cloud platforms.
• Proven ability to lead global teams and manage large-scale delivery programs.
• Familiarity with Compliance and security frameworks.
