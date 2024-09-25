Instrument Support Technician
The European Spallation Source (ESS), located in Lund, Sweden, is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries, working to construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We are looking for talented and motivated individuals from around the globe to be part of this exciting journey. ESS offers a collaborative environment with opportunities to work on cutting-edge technology and contribute to the future of science in Europe.
The Neutron Scattering Systems (NSS) Division at ESS is responsible for managing the instrument construction project with the scope to deliver 15 state of the art neutron instruments, built in collaboration between ESS and its in-kind partners across Europe. The division is responsible for neutron beam instrument engineering, engineering integration, design and delivery of NSS radiation shielding, design and delivery of NSS electrical systems and infrastructure, as well as technical and design support to delivery projects of, for example, choppers, detectors, sample environment and shutter systems.
About the position
We are now seeking to appoint an Instrument Support Technician to join the Instrument Installation Section within the NSS Division. The Section is responsible for the day-to-day on-site installation of components for neutron scattering instruments. You will work closely with a team of experienced Instrument Installation Package Leaders and Technicians to support the installation, maintenance, and operation of instrument components.
The main responsibilities in this role are:
• Assisting in the installation and assembly of neutron scattering instrument components under supervision.
• Supporting maintenance, calibration, and troubleshooting of basic instrument systems.
• Helping to maintain records for the assembly, repair, and testing of instruments.
• Assisting with the procurement of tools and equipment needed for installations.
• Participating in safety and quality procedures.
• Working closely with other technicians and engineers to support day-to-day operations.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible. Probationary period six months. In the future, this role may require some on-call duties and/or shift work, which will be compensated for according to our collective agreement.
About you
This role is ideal for candidates with 2 to 5 years of technical experience, with a passion for hands-on work and a desire to grow their skills in a high-tech environment.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have basic technical training or vocational education relevant to mechanical, electrical, or related fields. You have some hands-on experience in mechanical or electrical assembly (internships or trainee programs are welcome). Familiarity with workshop tools and equipment is a plus, but training can be provided. Furthermore, you have general IT skills (Microsoft Office etc.).
As a person you enjoy communicating and collaborating, and can do so in English and preferably also in Swedish. You have the ability to work both independently and as part of a team. You have a proactive approach to learning new skills and developing expertise. Last but not least, you have a positive attitude toward safety and following regulations.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Please submit your application by 25 October, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Antonio Bianchi at antonio.bianchi@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
