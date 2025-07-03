Insight Manager
Play an integral part in realising our purpose: delivering life-changing medicines. It's by being digitally-enabled that we can make a bigger impact and contribution to society, the planet and our business.
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
xSITE, AstraZeneca's innovation department within the Operations PT&D function, is at the forefront of this change. To achieve our ambitious targets and meet our sustainability goals, we must harness the latest AI technologies, scientific breakthroughs, and innovations from across industries.
To this end, xSITE is seeking an Insight Manager-a critical role for navigating the fast-paced, ever-evolving landscape of innovation. In this role, you will leverage cutting-edge AI tools, predictive analytics, and advanced search capabilities to uncover the insights needed to fuel innovation teams as they develop transformative business cases. Your insights work will shape Innovation activities by identifying emerging technologies, scientific advances, and collaboration opportunities with academic groups, startups, and established businesses that align with our mission to pioneer sustainable, life-changing medicines.
This is more than a job that carries an opportunity to redefine what's possible in pharmaceutical development by staying ahead of the curve in a world where knowledge, insight, and prediction are the keys to success.
Introduction to the Role
As the xSITE Insight Manager, you will be at the heart of our efforts to transform how we use data, AI, and intelligence to make informed, forward-looking decisions. In partnership with the Science & Innovation leads and Subject Matter Experts in xSITE and in PT&D you will:
Lead Insight Development: you will deliver reliable business intelligence, data analysis, and scenario modelling to enable strategic decision-making across xSITE and PT&D for their Innovation projects.
Future use of AI and Predictive Technologies: Develop an AI-based search and prediction tool for future use within PT&D.
Harnessing AI tools: Manipulate and analyze data using AI-enabled methodologies, including large language models (LLMs), and knowledge graph analytics, to uncover patterns and predict future innovation opportunities - support decision making on progression of proposals.
Drive Information Discovery: Conduct searches across patents, scientific literature, industry databases, and even unconventional sources like news and social media to identify emerging technologies, sustainability breakthroughs, and digital innovations.
Simplify Complexity: Structure, extract, and present insights in clear, actionable ways using interactive dashboards, advanced data visualization tools, and geographic representations, ensuring teams can quickly grasp the implications of complex data.
Build Strategic Network Connections: Develop and maintain relationships across AstraZeneca's data analytics and business intelligence communities to ensure xSITE's needs are represented, foster collaboration, and raise critical issues.
Develop the Insights Plan: Create tailored data models, policies, and standards that govern how xSITE collects, stores, and manages data. Align these efforts with xSITE's strategic goals to ensure insights are actionable and impactful.
Essential Skills and Experience
To excel in this role, you will need:
A scientific background, with a BSc/PhD or equivalent experience in a relevant scientific subject area and solid work experience in pharmaceutical development, patent analysis, or business intelligence.
Proven expertise in data analytics tools such as Microsoft Excel, Power BI, or Spotfire, and familiarity with patent and literature search engines (e.g., Derwent Innovation, Questel).
The ability to collect, organize, and synthesize data from diverse sources, providing actionable insights that address business challenges and drive innovation.
A deep understanding of pharmaceutical development paired with intuition for business and an entrepreneurial approach.
Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strategic relationships within data analytics and business intelligence communities, fostering collaboration and ensuring alignment with organizational needs.
Desired Skills and Experience
Experience in advanced data analytics methodologies, including knowledge graphs and AI-driven tools.
A demonstrated ability to bridge the gap between science and business
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. There's no better place to make a difference to medicines, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility.
