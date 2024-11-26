Infotainment Software Engineer
2024-11-26
Software Developer
We are now looking for Infotainment Software Developers
One of our in-house project teams within Automotive is looking for Software Developers from the Infotainment domain. The team will be responsible for the product evolution of the Infotainment Head Unit for our automotive customer.
The scope of the assignment is to migrate the existing platform to Qualcomm processor.
Your role
As a Software Developer you will be designing and implementing code to achieve the feature and performance parity of the new platform. You will be part of an agile development team who's responsible for its backlog and working closely with Product Owner and other stakeholders to ensure a capable and quality assured Infotainment system.
The competence profile needed is Java/Android/C++/Linux as well as Python and System Engineering. Your closest colleagues consist of Software Developers using Java, C++ and Python, Tech Leads, Scrum Masters and Product Owners. You will also have close collaboration with the Testing and Validation teams.
Requirements for the role
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent
Automotive experience specifically in the field of Infotainment
At least 5 years of experience from software development
Should have good knowledge in Android, Java, Python - Good to know not compulsory C++
You have several years' experience of Android app and Android platform development along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system.
Understanding or experience from Android Automotive OS
Experience of delivering software into a Continuous Integration tool chain
Development experience in Linux / QNX environment, unit testing and test automation
You are familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring) as well as having good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito).
Driven, team-oriented and self-motivated person with a technical mind-set, who is well acquainted with agile methods
Hold an EU work permit
Furthermore, it is meritorious if you bring experience from Embedded Linux Development along with experience from working with Continuous Integration
What we offer you
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
We look forward to receiving your application!
