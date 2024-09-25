Information Architect
Volvo Business Services AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2024-09-25
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions
What you will do
We are looking for an experienced and dedicated Information Architect to lead the development and management of Volvo Group's information architecture. This role involves structuring the business glossary, designing key data concepts, and integrating them with our enterprise data model.
You'll be instrumental in creating a strong framework for how we describe and document our data, working collaboratively with our business partners to ensure consistency and efficiency. Your hands-on contributions will support our data-driven goals, with a focus on enhancing the maturity of our glossary and expanding into new domains such as Sustainability and Data Act legislation.
This is a flexible position in Belgium ( Gent ) or France ( Lyon) or Gothenburg ( Sweden ) or Wroclaw ( Poland ) . Please mention your location while applying.
'Data' is a function within Volvo Digital & IT with the goal to unlock the power of data for the full Volvo Group to become a fully data-driven company! With data, the core component of our transformation journey, we will, together with our data talents, make the Volvo Group 2030 vision happen. We will take care of all the aspects of Data, how it is quality assured, documented, made available, prepared, and used through BI, Analytics and Machine Learning. We have an ambitious transformation in front of us, with an implementation of the Data Layer in Azure as well as the reinforcement of Data Governance and Data Management in the full Group.
The 'Data' function is a large multi-cultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries - Sweden, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and France.
Who are you?
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and maintain a comprehensive taxonomy for describing and documenting Volvo Group's data.
* Work closely with business partners to develop effective ways of working in building and managing our glossary and models.
* Structure and document common data concepts, ensuring they integrate smoothly with our enterprise data model.
* Drive the adoption and use of data concepts across the organization, driving consistency and collaboration.
* Support architects in how to align with and leverage common glossary and data models in their work.
* Facilitate discussions and negotiate glossary and data model improvements across various stakeholders.
What's in it for you?
At Volvo Group, you'll be part of a dynamic, multicultural team of experts in data governance, glossary management, and data modeling. You will have the opportunity to make a real impact on our business by shaping how we manage our data assets, working with a variety of stakeholders, and influencing the direction of our team.
Ready for the next move?
You are passionate about structuring and documenting data, with over 5 years of hands-on experience working with enterprise-level glossaries, vocabularies, data catalogs, taxonomies, and data models. You communicate complex data concepts clearly, collaborate effectively with diverse teams, and approach challenges with a positive, action-oriented mindset. Ideally, you are familiar with Agile methodologies and can apply them to enhance ways of working.
Curious , for further questions please don't hesitate to reach out to Henrik Högberg ,Data Governance Manager henrik.hogberg@volvo.com
This role requires a balance of in-office and remote work, with an expectation to be in the office three days a week.
For candidates applying in EU , applicants must have a valid work permit to work in the EU.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
