Industrial PhD: Real-Time Insights into Tyre Dynamics
2025-05-12
We drive the shift!
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
The increasing availability of data collected from connected vehicles presents a unique opportunity to revolutionise the understanding of tyre behaviour and performance in real-world conditions. Tyres play a critical role in vehicle safety, efficiency, and environmental impact, yet many of their key properties-such as wear, rolling resistance, grip, and inflation pressure-remain difficult to characterise comprehensively across diverse operating scenarios.
Today, hundreds of thousands of vehicles are equipped with sensors and telematics systems that generate large-scale, real-time data streams. This data includes information about the vehicle, such as load, speed, tyre pressure, temperature, and ambient conditions, offering unprecedented insights into the complex interaction between tyres, vehicles, and infrastructure.
The ultimate goal is to develop methodologies that allow for nearly real-time assessment of tyre properties under varying operational and environmental conditions. This will support innovations in tyre and vehicle design, predictive maintenance, and sustainable transport strategies. The project contributes to the broader vision of intelligent transportation systems, where data-driven insights enable safer, more efficient, and environmentally conscious mobility.
Candidate profile
The ideal candidate holds a Master's in Vehicle Dynamics, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, or a related field, with strong analytical skills, the ability to work independently, and excellent English communication. They should be confident presenting insights and committed to becoming an expert in the field.
Skills
Required qualifications:
* Good knowledge of tyre mechanics and vehicle dynamics.
* Competence in data analysis and statistical modelling with tools such as Python and MATLAB.
* Experience working with large datasets and time-series data from sensors or telematics systems.
* Signal analysis and processing.
* Strong problem-solving mindset and a proactive, solution-oriented attitude.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills, able to translate complex technical insights into actionable conclusions for various stakeholders.
Meritorious - preferred qualifications:
* Experience in machine learning applications related such as predictive maintenance or pattern recognition.
* Experience with vehicular simulation tools (e.g., Adams or Simulink).
* Proficiency in Swedish (written and spoken) for effective internal communication.
* Preferably at least 2 years in work life involving engineering work.
We offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center, Gröndal, or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Jukka Hyttinen (Industrial supervisor) jukka.hyttinen@scania.com
or Niklas Sehlstedt (unit manager) niklas.sehlstedt@scania.com
.
