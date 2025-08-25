Industrial Engineer - Process
2025-08-25
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a talented Process/Mechanical Engineer to join our dynamic and diverse team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead zero deviation introductions, implement Design for Assembly (DFA) principles, and facilitate the crucial collaboration between production and R&D. Your contributions will ensure that our battery systems are delivered on time, at the highest quality, and that they contribute to the safety and performance of our electric vehicles. Your work will have a direct impact on Scania's sustainable goals and support the development of tomorrow's transportation.
Job responsibilities
• Collaborate within the TRATON production network to align product and process development, ensuring consistency and scalability. Work together with engineering, design, and production teams to identify and resolve process-related issues early in development.
• Actively contribute to the development of battery module processes, from concept to serial production. Identify opportunities to enhance process efficiency, product quality, and resource utilization.
• Through use of DFA principles, review product and process changes through tolerance analysis and for robust assembly.
• Develop and define process specifications for future product introductions and actively drive towards zero deviation introductions.
• Develop expertise in manufacturing processes. Understand process capabilities through critical data analysis and in depth understanding of the product. Develop and modify line layouts, including material flow, waste reduction, and ergonomics, utilizing Lean Manufacturing best practices
Who you are?
We believe you are a curious and kind individual who enjoys solving problems, both big and small. You generously share your knowledge, allowing everyone to benefit from successes and learn from mistakes. You quickly grasp the challenges around you, understanding the broader system and processes. As we collaborate closely with production and cross-functional teams, it's crucial that you are adaptable and can communicate constructively with different people.
What You'll Need to Succeed:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• Manufacturing Experience, preferably within the Battery Production.
• Experience with Process or Mechanical Engineering, with an understanding of Product and/or Process Development and DFA principles.
• Experience with Process Development within prototyping or serial manufacturing.
• Strategic thinker with a passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.
What Will Help You Stand Out:
• Familiarity with Product Introduction management tools such as P-FMEA, Cycle time and ergonomic assessments.
• Experience with GD&T and Tolerance Analysis is preferred
• Proficiency in CAD - Catia preferred
• Experience in SAFe and agile methodologies is a plus.
• Professional level of spoken and written English is required; proficiency in Swedish is meriting.
This is us
We're a collaborative and inclusive team that values diverse perspectives and shared success. Working across brands and functions, we bring together people with different skills and backgrounds to develop new products and processes that shape the future of sustainable manufacturing. We believe in agile ways of working, open communication, and creating an environment where everyone can contribute, grow, and make a real impact.
Why Scania?
• Join a company that values diversity and inclusion and encourages employees to share their ideas and insights.
• Be part of a collaborative and supportive environment where your growth and well-being matter.
• Contribute to the development of innovative electric vehicles, making a real impact on the future of transportation.
• Enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package.
• Benefit from Scania's commitment to work-life balance, flexible working options when possible, our own commuting service, and professional development.
At Scania, we believe diversity fuels innovation. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds and genders to bring their unique perspectives to our team. Your voice matters here, and together, we'll create sustainable solutions for a better future.
Ready to make a difference in the world of eMobility? Apply now and become a key player in Scania's Battery Production team!
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options when possible., including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Manalath Rahul: rahul.manalath@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
Requisition ID 20414
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9474810