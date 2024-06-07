Industrial Designer looking for a new position? Keep reading!
Are you a creative and analytical person with previous experience working as an Industrial Designer? Do you have good collaboration skills and a willingness to work in teams? If you want to be a part of a well-known company in the automotive industry, then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
We are now looking for an Industrial Designer to one of our clients, a company active in the automotive industry that is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction machinery, marine and industrial engines. The position is located at the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In the role as Industrial Designer, your task will be to propose and develop design solutions with a clear product message and a distinct brand identity. You will also be responsible for:
Explore product message ideas and create 2D and 3D concepts, including sketches, drawings, and visual artifacts
Work in a multidisciplinary product design team and develop projects from idea to production
Responsible for both interior and exterior design
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you are creative, practical, and detail oriented. You need strong communication skills for effective collaboration and must be adaptable to new technologies. We also hope you have a passion for improving user experiences and have a commitment to sustainable design.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Theoretical knowledge through education
Previous experience working as an industrial designer
Good collaboration skills and willingness to work in teams
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2024-12-31. Start 2024-08-12.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
Always enter the reference number 34635 in the subject line.
