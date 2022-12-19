Indirect Sourcing Lead Labour Emea/nordics
2022-12-19
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What you'll do
Be a key point of contact for indirect sourcing requests for the EMEA region focus on Sweden.
Provide world class sourcing support for indirect commodities which include but are not limited to Labour and Engineering Services, Business Services including HR
Provide cross country sourcing leadership and support to stakeholders at all levels of the organization
Interact closely with the indirect team to ensure global strategies are deployed effectively in the region.
Drive cost improvements by negotiating with suppliers and report on site key Indirect Sourcing metrics (e.g. savings, Days-to-Pay, etc.)
Lead regular sourcing execution reviews with internal clients.
Facilitate cross-functional workshops and efforts as related to sourcing processes and related cost improvements.
Lead initiatives and projects related to indirect sourcing (e.g . small buy negotiations, supplier rationalizations, VMI, etc)
Drive Simplification projects on sourcing processes and tools.
Conduct training on sourcing processes and serve as key point of contact on sourcing process inquiries.
Drive sourcing process compliance; Provide input to and deployment support of procedures and guidelines as necessary.
Who you are
MCIPS or equivalent Professional Procurement qualification or BA or BS degree or other advanced degree in Business Administration, Economics, Purchasing or equivalent.
At least 5 years of experience in Sourcing, Project Management, Finance, or Operations.
Excellent interpersonal communications and negotiation skills with ability to influence at all levels of the organization.
Strong knowledge of the listed commodities and contractual requirements
Strong quantitative and analytical skills; strong PC and database management skills
Strong communication (verbal, written & presentation); skilled in working collaboratively with remote personnel. English Language critical, Swedish or other language useful
Strong Project management & process improvement skills.
Strong experience with Oracle ERP, SSP, or other purchasing systems.
Experience sourcing EPC, EPCM, and PCM services
Experience leading simplification projects.
Experience in indirect sourcing as a site indirect sourcing lead
Experience in the Healthcare industry.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
